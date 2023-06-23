Chen Guanxi and Ma Siwei: The intergenerational inheritance of trends, from the music to the story behind the cooperation series | Hypebeast

Since the official announcement of the new “Salute” Remix and the CLOTTEE x A FEW GOOD KIDS joint capsule series on June 7, this combination has been full of freshness. Starting from music, fashion, and hip-hop culture, the two have jointly created a series of cross-generational cooperation projects.

Starting from the identity of musicians, the new “Salute” Remix is ​​inspired by Edison Chen’s “Salute” single released in 2010. The two made the first music creation connection in the recording studio, opening a dialogue between two generations. The work fully expresses the two people’s understanding of “Salute”. Starting from the identity of the brand managers, the two teams jointly launched the CLOTTEE x A FEW GOOD KIDS joint capsule series, designed a new joint logo pattern, “Salute” theme words, “All My Homies From New School To Old, Salute.” The catchphrase, the auspicious Fuwa pattern of “Consolidating Good Children” and the pattern of “Bao Fist” represent the symbol of friendship between the two streetwear brands, while also interpreting traditional Chinese cultural symbols in a unique form.

This time, as Chen Guanxi and Ma Siwei met in Chengdu and came to the launch event of the CLOTTEE x A FEW GOOD KIDS joint capsule series in COSMO, Hypebeast also invited the two to have a dialogue and reveal the cooperation plan in depth the story behind.

How did the idea of ​​this collaborative project start? What was your first impression of each other?

Edison Chen:The main thing is that we respect each other. I remember that I was quite surprised when we first met in the studio, because when I passed by, you (Ma Siwei) had already started recording, and then I went to understand your creative process, you told me You write lyrics on your phone and I write them all by hand, I think it’s quite different, but we probably have the same Vibe.

Ma Siwei:I think the most important thing we have in common is love. If two types of people share the same love and passion for something, they will naturally attract each other. Whether it is music, trend culture or other things, I think it is more supported by enough love, and then the law of attraction is produced.

What is your understanding of the slogan “All My Homies From New School To Old, Salute.” on the hat?

Edison Chen:I think Community is a very interesting thing, people can be added or reduced every day, so I think All My Homies From New School To Old, in fact, is to welcome some people with similar personalities in Salute, to be a Crew and do it together Community.

Until the past few years, in fact, every time I come to China, I don’t have many opportunities to meet some younger singers and lifestyle people, so it’s the first time I feel really involved with Mr. MSW, and then integrate into the current younger generation. Community, and I hope you welcome me, and I welcome you too. New school, old school, there are new friends, old friends, old friends will change, and new friends can also come in.

Ma Siwei:I think I still love one thing, so whether I like Old School or New School, no matter what age, as long as we are brothers and we are doing the same thing, we are all our own people.

What is the meaning of the design of the auspicious Fuwa pattern and the “Baoquan” pattern in this joint series?

Ma Siwei:In fact, the most important thing is the theme of our cooperation this time – to unite good children. Our starting point is that good children do things with a simple heart and passion. These things are all condensed, and it is the same point as the slogan on the hat, which is to bring everyone together, to integrate our enthusiasm and preferences.

Then we also chose to make some traditional things in the pattern, because Guanxi has always liked to make a lot of traditional, Chinese-style, and representative things. The T-shirt with the auspicious baby pattern on me is my favorite. of. Then there is a pattern of “holding fists”, which is our new gesture to express Salute. Although we are two generations, we are also motivated by love, so we pass on a spirit in this way.

This time you also collaborated on the “Salute” Remix version, who came up with the idea first?

Edison Chen:The “Salute” Remix version released this time is actually just a preview. We should have a lot of music things to do together in the future. When we first got in touch, we didn’t have the chance to meet each other because of the epidemic. At that time, Mr. MSW was in China and I was in the United States. So when we finally got the chance to meet, doing this remix was like a test, because I felt like we met, and if it didn’t feel like it already, why would we continue. Then I went to the studio, you have written a lot of lyrics, and then I changed your Flow, your lyrics a little bit, and then it became a small preview.

Ma Siwei:And our starting point at that time was also thinking that we should have a content to enrich our cooperation, but we felt that it would be too boring to suddenly make a new song, so this Remix is ​​equivalent to a small branch on the clothing of our cooperation this time, Something that feels like a little easter egg. Then it is also a test. When we are going to make real music, we will do more content-rich things.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of CLOT, and CLOT also has a new mission to support and cultivate a new generation and bring about the next wave. When did you start thinking about passing on the baton to others, Chen Guanxi? When Ma Siwei received the invitation to cooperate, what was the most direct feeling at the beginning?

Edison Chen:We do CLOT and trend culture, but I think it’s a pity that there hasn’t been a second or third place for more than ten years, and then I feel that it is more important to teach the next generation, so I have a different power, don’t compare, Instead, I hope that everyone can push me, and I can also push everyone.

In fact, when I have been doing this for 20 years, I need to find an “excuse” to wake up every day to do things dynamically, so I listened to a lot of Rapper, and then I think Mr. MSW is more suitable for my Style, from the lyrics, Flow As far as the whole Style, I think it is quite interesting, so I want to meet, and then introduced a lot of new friends to me.

I hope that the people around me can become a Crew together and become a community. I hope that we can change from 10 people to 20 people, and can become 100 people, and then we can have a “Family” in a few years. Because I think that when I was doing hip hop in Hong Kong, China, no one actually wanted to join us. They are them and we are us. For the whole world, of course we need a team in China, which is Community.

Ma Siwei:I must have been very happy at the time. When we had no chance to meet before, I wouldn’t say that I wanted to get to know you on purpose. I didn’t think it was meaningful, because I thought this opportunity would come naturally. This time, it was the hard work of everyone’s team that brought the two of us together, and I found it very interesting and interesting.

Like I just said, I’ve always been a big believer in the law of attraction. I have always started to make something, no matter whether it is writing lyrics, or I imagine something and then make it in that direction, I will not deliberately say what I want to make it. Because I think as long as you keep doing what you are thinking about and do it in the right way, there will be a connection.

In fact, I have been emphasizing that I don’t think you are doing fashion, I think you are doing what you love, and you have always relied on your love to support you, whether it is music or clothing, everything It’s something to love. Then I am also doing the things I love, so people who love cool things will definitely meet in the same way one day.

In addition to cooperation in fashion, if there is another cooperation, what new attempts do you think you will have?

Ma Siwei:Let’s make sure we do some music first.

Edison Chen:Yes, because there are a lot of things to do in music, and I can think of a lot of fun things, which can be “played” slowly, such as I can participate in some of your MV, your album cover, or do Creative Direction, etc. You can also write some lyrics for me… I think AFGK and CLOTTEE are the first step, let’s go step by step. Each subsequent Project will go one step further.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

