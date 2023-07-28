Chen Hao’s Amazing Performance and Popular Reception in Foshan Village Celebration

TVB Shidi Chen Hao Delights Fans at Foshan Village Celebration

Foshan, 28th – Renowned TVB actor Chen Hao made a surprise appearance in Foshan, winning the hearts of many with his friendly demeanor. The actor, known for his roles as a good father and husband, has gained immense popularity among audiences and advertisers alike, earning the title of TVB’s “No. 1 advertising brother”.

The news of Chen Hao’s visit was first revealed when a Chinese netizen posted a photo of the actor on a social networking platform, expressing their disbelief at seeing him outside their house. The netizen humorously added, “Chen Hao was frightened by a group of aunts. I was so shocked. I laughed to death.”

Reports suggest that Chen Hao attended an event in Xiadong Village, Jiujiang Town, Nanhai District, Foshan City. He reportedly demanded a staggering 180,000 Hong Kong dollars for his appearance, with an additional advertising fee of 800,000 Hong Kong dollars. The grand village celebration attracted a large crowd, and according to the netizen, Chen Hao’s performance was rewarded with a handsome sum of “160,008 (RMB) for two songs”.

Dressed in an elegant white suit, Chen Hao took to the stage and captivated the audience with his remarkable talent and stage presence. A video uploaded by a live audience showcased his impressive performance of the songs “Love Me Don’t Go” and “When You Say Nothing at All”. The enthusiastic response from the audience, particularly the aunts in attendance, left everyone in fits of laughter.

Chen Hao’s positive image and popularity among advertisers were further highlighted during his appearance at the Foshan Village Celebration. The actor, whose charisma and talent never fail to impress, was frequently presented with flowers by the villagers as a token of their admiration.

As captured on various social media platforms such as Instagram, Weibo, and Little Red Book, Chen Hao’s waves and smiles to the audience showcased his genuine appreciation for their support, reinforcing his reputation as a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

Chen Hao’s surprise visit to Foshan left a lasting impression on the locals, solidifying his status as an influential celebrity. Fans eagerly anticipate his future projects while advertisers continue to vie for his endorsement. With his charming personality and remarkable talent, it is no wonder why Chen Hao remains a beloved figure in the entertainment world.

