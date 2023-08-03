Home » Chibolín’s Controversial New York Adventure: A Mix of Luxury and Shame
Title: Peruvian TV Host Andrés Hurtado “Ashamed” of his Chalaco Identity in New York

Subtitle: ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ captures the ostentatious shopping spree of popular TV host in the streets of New York

Andrés Hurtado, popularly known as “Chibolín,” recently made headlines when ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ accompanied him on a shopping spree in New York City, where he reportedly made purchases amounting to thousands of dollars. However, even amidst luxury brands and expensive purchases, Hurtado couldn’t keep his controversial character at bay.

During the outing, the TV host was captured on giant screens in Times Square, which apparently made him feel a sense of shame over his origins. Hurtado hails from Callao, a district in Lima, Peru, commonly referred to as “Chalaco.” His discomfort was evident when the ‘Urraco’ accompanying him mentioned their journey “from Callao to Times Square.” Hurtado retorted, asking why they had to mention his hometown, to which he was told it was because of his Chalaco roots.

The entire episode, including Hurtado’s reaction, was captured by the ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ team, who documented the TV host’s extravagant shopping spree along Fifth Avenue in upscale stores. It is worth noting that Hurtado’s on-screen character has a reputation for making controversial comments, both on his show and on social media.

“That’s enough, don’t say it here, delete it, and let’s talk again,” Hurtado responded, seemingly uncomfortable with the association of his Chalaco identity. While it is uncertain whether this statement reflects Hurtado’s personal sentiments or is more in line with his on-screen persona, it is clear that the TV host is accustomed to sparking mixed reactions among his audience.

Andrés Hurtado remains a beloved and polarizing figure in the world of Peruvian entertainment. With this latest incident, the TV host continues to make headlines, spotlighting his flamboyant lifestyle and his ongoing struggle with the public perception of his Chalaco background.

