Chick-fil-A Offers Free Breakfast to Puerto Rican Community at Select Locations

Chick-fil-A, the well-known American fast-food restaurant chain, has announced an exciting offer for its customers in Puerto Rico. Starting from Monday, August 7, until Wednesday, September 13, customers can visit four specific Chick-fil-A locations in Puerto Rico during breakfast hours on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays to receive a free Chick-fil-A or Chick-n-Minis Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit (4-piece).

This offer marks the first food offering by Chick-fil-A on the island, and the company is thrilled to express its gratitude to the Puerto Rican community. Cris Romero, the Operator of Chick-fil-A Humacao, expressed his excitement in written statements, stating, “We look forward to brightening our valued customers’ mornings and look forward to continuing to serve them breakfast.”

Apart from the free Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit and Chick-n-Minis, customers can also indulge in various other breakfast items offered by Chick-fil-A in Puerto Rico. This includes the exclusive Chick-fil-A Breakfast Plate, which includes scrambled eggs, a Chick-fil-A buttermilk biscuit, hash browns, and a choice of chicken tenders, bacon, or sausage. Additionally, customers can enjoy a cup of Chick-fil-A coffee, made from 100% locally grown and roasted beans in Puerto Rico. Chick-fil-A Team Members are specially trained in barista-style brewing and can hand-brew four types of coffee – latte, cortado, Americano, and espresso.

The special offer is valid only on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays during breakfast hours and throughout the mentioned period. However, breakfast hours may vary depending on the specific restaurant location. Customers can avail of this offer by visiting the restaurant or through the convenient service cart.

It is important to note that the offer is limited to one free Chick-fil-A or Chick-n-Minis Chick-fil-A Biscuit with Chicken (4 pieces) per person, per day, and it is available only in person. Customizations are not available for this offer, and no purchase is necessary.

For more information about Chick-fil-A in Puerto Rico, interested individuals can visit chick-fil-a.pr and follow the company on Facebook and Instagram. This limited-time offer is expected to brighten up mornings for Puerto Rican Chick-fil-A fans, allowing them to experience the delicious breakfast options provided by the renowned restaurant chain.

