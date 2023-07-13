Porsche Drive. How it works, where and how much the short-term rental of the German house costs

PADUA – Launched in Italy at the end of last year, operational from the beginning of spring in the first three centres, Bologna, Brescia e Firenze, followed in early summer by Bari, North Milan e Padovathe service offered by Porsche Drivethe rental company of the German company, also active in the short-term one, which we tested exclusively, is “the answer to a growing market demand, which wants car rental in the most diversified forms – he says Alexander Priviterasales and marketing director of Porsche Financial Service, of which the new rental company is a part. – I am thinking of the long term, the short term but also of increasingly personalized forms, of the customer who wants a car one month in one color, the next in another…”

The company of Zufffenhausen it is one of the first, perhaps the first among the luxury brands – to enter a market which, on the one hand, sees the traditional generalist rent-a-car brands, and on the other small companies specializing in the high-end segment . “Compared to the latter, there are around forty in Italy – continues Privitera -, we have the advantage of the brand. Think of the surplus of trust that our brand can offer to a foreign user – in this period we have Korean customers who are discovering Tuscany on the two 911s in the center of Florence – who books from so far away and has to show his credit card on the web”.

Intercontinental tourists, but obviously also people who celebrate an anniversary, a birthday in Italy or in their respective countries of origin/residence, or simple motor enthusiasts who want to indulge themselves. This is the target that the German company has been addressing for a couple of seasons, obviously starting with the Germaniaand give it United Statesand so on France, Swiss (one year ago) and to follow, in various European countries, as well as Canada, Japan e Australia.

Model-by-model prices

But at what prices? The rates are certainly not low cost, but certainly commensurate with the offer, much lower than those that were guaranteed by the first supercar hirers even just 2-3 seasons ago. All with the certain counterpart of new vehicles and the latest version, far from obvious in other cases, and the assistance of the parent company. A Boxster-Cayman you get for 479 euros per daya 911 992 Carrera, S o GTSper 729 euro. The cheapest is the Macanil Compact SUVat 429 euros, while for those wishing to try electric, the Taycan it costs 629 euros per day. There weekend fee – from Friday at 16 to Monday morning at 10 it costs just under two and a half times. The permitted kilometers are 300 for 24 hours and 900 for the weekend; the extra ones are paid at a cost of 2-4 euros/km, depending on the model. The insurance is fully comprehensive with a deductible of one thousand euros.

So called, not exactly popular prices, but to be related precisely to the vehicles offered by the various Porsche Centers: supercars whose base price is rarely below 9 figures, offered in versions that are not even distant relatives of the respective entry levels. The 911 I used in the Dolomites was a GTS (2 engine stages, 95 horsepower above the “Carrera”, a level 30 hp above the “S”, +34,313 euros in the price list compared to the base model), convertible (+14,640 euros compared to the equivalent with a metal roof). It also had 33,623.20 euros of options, some perhaps not indispensable, such as the yellow 911-shaped key-ring, but the most capable of tangibly improving the experience, such as the steering rear axle or the 18-inch sports seat. vie, or the lifter of the front axle, or to make it more gratifying, such as the external package painted in glossy black and the internal one, with the stitching of the seats (in leather), steering wheel and contrasting doors, yellow on black. like the bodywork. A car from beyond 176 thousand euros in the price list it’s almost 34 miles euros of extra, per 210 thousand euros in totala 729 euros per day is in proportion to the price lists a Panda or one Aygo a 45-50 euro. Not to mention that certain risk factors – from minor accidents to vandalism by third parties, up to borderline cases such as theft – for high-value objects grow exponentially and non-linearly.

At least 25 years old. And 5 driving licence

Among the conditions, the double credit card and the security deposit, minimum 2,500 euros, 7,500 for the 911. At least 25 years of age and 5 driving license required. A second driver is admitted, without a surcharge, provided that he is himself over 25 and has a five-year driving license.

Anyone wishing to take a look on the website will only find cars with full options and/or special colours: among these, 2 other GTS convertibles. Overall, six Porsche Drive centers in Italy, which should at least double next year, offer the entire model range. The most widespread is obviously the 911, supplied in all centres, almost all of which offer both covered and convertible versions; there are different 718predominantly Boxster, as well Cayenne, Macan e Taycan. The rarest is the Panamera.

