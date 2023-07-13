Hongqi E-QM5 Takes the Market by Storm with New Group Buying Event

Title: E-Mobile Freshmen Create Together: Hongqi E-QM5 Special Group Buying Event Gaining Momentum

Summary: The Hongqi E-QM5, a popular new energy vehicle, has recently launched a special group buying event in 30 cities across China. The event has been a huge success, achieving impressive target results and attracting the attention of consumers, online car-hailing drivers, and CP companies. With its luxurious design, spacious interior, and long battery life, the Hongqi E-QM5 is setting new standards in the green travel market.

Body:

Hongqi New Energy, the maker of the popular Hongqi E-QM5 electric vehicle, has organized a large-scale marketing activity called “E-Mobile New Year’s Heart and Co-creation.” This special group buying event has been held in 30 cities, including Qingdao, Zhengzhou, Shenyang, Shijiazhuang, Nanjing, and Changsha, and has achieved remarkable success with a target achievement rate of 181% and an order target achievement rate of 103%.

The event, which is aimed at CP companies, online car-hailing drivers, and users, showcases the unique features and driving experience of the Hongqi E-QM5. Through various activities, participants get the opportunity to experience the advanced technology, exquisite craftsmanship, and comfortable driving experience that the vehicle offers.

The Hongqi E-QM5 is a luxury pure electric B-class car that has been well-received by consumers in the new energy market. With its spacious interior and stylish design, it caters to the needs of daily commuters, families, and travelers. The vehicle is equipped with over 200 patented technologies, ensuring both active and passive safety.

One of the standout features of the Hongqi E-QM5 is its impressive battery life of 560 kilometers, making it an ideal choice for long-distance travel. Additionally, the vehicle offers excellent power efficiency, consuming only 13.2 kWh per 100 kilometers. This “flight price ratio” makes it a top choice among electric vehicles in its class.

During the special group buying event, customers are offered attractive purchase incentives, including a two-year zero-interest financial policy, a deduction gift of 5,000 yuan, and several other benefits such as a free portable charger, cash subsidy, and charging coupons. These incentives, coupled with the affordable price of 150,000 yuan, make the Hongqi E-QM5 an excellent choice for those seeking a high-performance electric vehicle.

The success of the Hongqi E-QM5 and the positive response to the special group buying event have solidified Hongqi New Energy’s position in the mainstream new energy vehicle market. With a continuous focus on electrification, the company aims to enhance its product competitiveness and provide consumers with more innovative and sustainable travel solutions.

In the coming months, the Hongqi E-QM5 special group buying event will continue to be held in more cities, allowing consumers to experience the comfort, reliability, and excellent performance of the Hongqi E-QM5 firsthand. With its exceptional battery life and advanced features, the vehicle offers customers a range of lifestyle possibilities while emphasizing Hongqi New Energy’s dedication to delivering quality and sincerity in their products.

Overall, the Hongqi E-QM5 has proven to be a remarkable addition to the new energy vehicle market. With its exceptional design, cutting-edge technology, and customer-centric approach, it continues to attract a growing number of consumers and solidify its position as a leader in the industry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

