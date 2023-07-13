Exploring the Uncharted Territories of Improv Drama: A Journey of Uncertainty and Courage

Title: Spotlight on Xiao Jiu: Embracing the Uncertainty of Improv Theater

Subtitle: Impromptu drama gains popularity as a leisure choice, as young actress Xu Yidan takes on a new adventure.

Xinhua Daily·Intersection Reporter Lin Huihong Deng Yuxuan

In a world filled with uncertainty, where would you choose to appear? This intriguing question was posed to an audience, creating a fascinating chain of events that would lead to a unique and impromptu drama performance.

The whimsical response of a child shouting, “Moon!” set the stage for an evening filled with surprises. The host, eager to engage the audience further, requested five additional sentences or actions. The participants echoed like a wave, offering phrases such as “Do you believe in light?” and “Thai pants are spicy,” injecting the scriptless play with an aura of randomness and creativity. Within a minute, five actors appeared on stage, and the show officially began.

Among the actors, Xu Yidan, born in 1996, embarked on an unexpected journey as a full-time theater improv performer after leaving her steady office job this year.

Improv drama, a form of theater that relies on audience interaction, is free from scripts, sets, and props. Based on the propositions or suggestions from the audience, the actors deliver a comedic performance, filled with wit and laughter. Every show is unique and unrepeatable, leaving even the actors themselves unaware of what to expect. For Xu Yidan, this unconventional form of storytelling is an adventure shared by both the audience and the actors.

“The thing that attracts me most about improvisational drama is its uncertainty. Every time I step on stage, it’s a brand new story, which gives me the courage to make bold decisions,” Xu Yidan shared. “During the improv performance, I can be a grass or a cloud.”

Indeed, the element of uncertainty creates a vast playground for actors, inspiring them to take risks and explore their creativity. Xu Yidan, who adopted the stage name “Xiao Jiu,” found her calling in improvisation drama. It gave her the confidence to pursue a path she truly loved after leaving her previous job.

Amidst hot and restless weekends, impromptu dramas have emerged as a popular leisure choice, attracting more enthusiasts alongside movie theaters and coffee shops. The relaxed atmosphere and interactive experience foster an environment that values innovation and creation. One audience member even humorously stated that their preferred mode of transportation was a tractor, playfully associating Xiao Jiu with her desire to drive a tractor to the sun.

However, not every scene in impromptu drama is filled with jokes and laughter. Xiao Jiu also recounted moments of embarrassment, where the lack of response from the audience created an awkward silence. This form of theater not only tests actors’ performance skills but also their ability to communicate, listen, and react swiftly. It calls for seamless cooperation between actors, demanding agility in responding to unexpected situations. Xiao Jiu acknowledged this as an area she aims to improve upon.

Although juggling acting, coordination, and training proves more demanding than her previous job, Xiao Jiu asserts that it is all worth it. “Improvisation theater is not just a hobby; it is my life. I have discovered a braver version of myself, made lifelong friends, and gradually poured more energy into it. It has become a part of me,” Xiao Jiu expressed passionately.

With the rise of talk shows and comedy contests, comedy is experiencing a resurgence in popular culture. As new forms of comedy like sketch comedy gain attention, impromptu drama stands at the forefront of this comedy wave. However, the path to pursuing a career in this field is not without challenges. Xiao Jiu confesses that she has yet to inform her parents about her career change. Reminiscent of stand-up comedians’ experience, she aspires to someday proudly reveal her profession to her family.

In a quick interview, Xiao Jiu was asked if her current career makes her happy. Her response was filled with genuine enthusiasm and contentment. “How can I not be happy? I am super happy. Regardless of the outcome, I am incredibly happy. I cherish the moments spent with my friends and the joy of performing together. Witnessing the audience’s laughter brings me immense happiness. This fulfilling work not only brings me joy but also happiness to everyone involved.”

In a world of evolving professions, new forms of business give birth to new occupations, breathing fresh life into society. Junction News aims to uncover these brain-opening skills and discover the underlying societal needs within emerging trends. With the spirit of exploration and adventure, young individuals are forging their paths and creating inspiring stories in new and unconventional domains.

