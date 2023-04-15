Home Business Politics – Japan’s Prime Minister brought to safety after “smoke bomb” speech
Politics – Japan’s Prime Minister brought to safety after “smoke bomb” speech

Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Thursday Image: AFP

According to media reports, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been evacuated from the site of a speech in the port city of Wakayama after an explosion was heard.

As the Kyodo news agency and other media reported on Saturday, a "smoke bomb" was apparently thrown. However, there is no evidence of injuries or damage.

The NHK television reported that one person had been arrested. The prime minister is unharmed. The channel showed images of security guards and police officers holding one person while the crowd dispersed.

There was initially no official confirmation of the incident. Local police declined to comment.

After the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July 2022, Japan tightened its security measures. The meeting of the heads of state and government of the G7 countries is to take place in Hiroshima in May.

