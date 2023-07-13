«By the end of the year the rules to reopen the mines in Italy, we are already updating the maps»- breaking latest news

The government is working to allow the reopening of several mines in Italy. This was said by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, speaking on the sidelines of the presentation, in Rome, of the new think tank of the Luiss University on European issues.

Â«I think that by the end of the year the whole picture (on the extraction and processing of critical raw materials in Europe, ed) will be clear: the European legislation, the Italian one and the potential of our territory. At that point the companies will be able to present their projects», said Urso, who then specified what the deadlines will be: «The legislative process in Europe on critical raw materials will probably be completed by the end of this year, with the approval by the Trilogue of this regulation which the Commission has presented to us. In the meantime, we will have completed our own legislative reform process, to allow those who want to operate in Italy to do so in a context of certainty. For this reason, together with the Minister of the Environment Pichetto Fratin we are already updating the country’s mining maps».

In Italy 16 critical raw materials

The European Union has defined 34 critical raw materials, of which 16 also considered strategic due to their relevance in the ecological and digital transition, destined for aerospace and defence, for the production of electric batteries and solar panels, the minister recalled, and in Italy Â«in our country we have 16 of these 34 critical raw materials indicatedÂ».

Â«Returning to a great mining country, like thirty years agoÂ»

Â«Thirty years ago we were a big mining country – continued Urso – then we closed all the mines. Now we have to reopen them, and maybe some more».

According to the minister, Â«it will be the Commission that certifies the projects of companies as important for the strategic autonomy of Europe. At that point, there will be a 2-year limit on mining permits and a 1-year refining permit limit on those projects. Today it takes 15 years in Europe to get a permit to mine, compared to 7 years in the United States, 2 in Canada and 3 months in China».

Â«We have a goal that the Commission sets for us and that we share – concluded Urso -, which is to reach at least 10% of critical raw materials extracted in our continent by 2030. Other goals for 2030 will be 50% of refining in Europe and 20% of recycling. On the latter we are already the leading country, and we want to improve further».

The criticism of the regulation for the restoration of nature

Urso then criticized the vote, which took place in the European Parliament, on the EU regulation for the restoration of Nature: Europe, he said, Â«goes against history, and does not take reality into account. On the basis of a pre-war principle, from before the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, he reaffirmed the principle according to which nature must be restored and the arable area reduced. Reality tells us that we need to go back to producing in Europe, and to ensure sources of supply and production chain in the same continent, or between countries that share our values».

Cooperation with France and Germany

The issue of critical raw materials was also at the center of a recent trilateral agreement between Italy, Germany and France. That of Monday 26 June in Berlin was only the first in a series of meetings between the ministers of the three countries, who agreed to start “cooperation in the sectors of extraction, processing and recycling” of raw materials criticisms. The summit was also attended by Enel, StMicroelectronics, Leonardo and Fincantieri.

According to a study carried out by the Iren and Ambrosetti group, by 2040 the Italian need for critical strategic raw materials is expected to grow up to 11 times compared to today. In 2040, recycling will be able to satisfy from 20% to 32% of Italy’s annual need for strategic raw materials, exceeding the 15% target set by the European Commission, provided that the plants are increased: the potential that can be activated requires 7 new metallurgy plants for a total investment of approximately 336 million euros.

