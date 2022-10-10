Home Entertainment China Film Art Achievement Exhibition Opens – Entertainment – CGTN
Entertainment

China Film Art Achievement Exhibition Opens – Entertainment – CGTN

by admin
China Film Art Achievement Exhibition Opens – Entertainment – CGTN

Original title: China Film Art Achievement Exhibition opens

Beijing Youth Daily reporter Xiao Yang

On October 9th, “Endeavouring for a New Journey in a New Era of Films – Chinese Film Art Achievement Exhibition (2012-2022)” opened at the China Film Museum. Undertook by the Academy of Fine Arts and co-organized by the Working Committee of the Film and Television Base of the China Film Association.

The theme exhibition “Endeavoring a New Journey to a New Era of Films” focuses on the masterpieces of films that have emerged since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It showcases the wonderful chapters of film development in the new era with images, texts, videos, and new media. The exhibition is divided into six sections: “leaders” in history, “strugglers” in the times, “dream chasers” under the sky, “Chinese style” in animation, new achievements in the film industry, and adherents under the epidemic.

This exhibition uses the film art design, brilliant characters, classic lines and dynamic close-ups of many main theme films to reveal how the film scenes were born from paper manuscripts, present the stories behind the film creation, and vividly show the audience the revolutionary ancestors. The lofty ambitions of the show allow the audience to be immersed in the red atmosphere full of spiritual appeal and artistic atmosphere.

In order to increase the audience’s interactivity and sense of gain, the exhibition specially selects 80 excellent film masterpieces since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and printed exquisitely printed movie posters and postcards. As the content of the exhibition, the audience can receive a limited amount for free and bring the “exhibition” back. Family.

You may also like

Paris ready for the show. On the eve...

Husband’s “national brother-in-law” halo was robbed? Lin Chiling’s...

Yao Chen Changyuan chases the dream “rock” circle-...

Shared mobility with the turbo: 35 million trips...

The ancient style sadomasochistic online drama “Love in...

Alan Moore: Comics have not become mature audiences...

Acne Studios Presents Spring/Summer 2023 Womenswear Collection

From Rialto to the world: the Friulian Piedàterre...

Google Arts & Culture Lab launches ‘Natural Rhythm’...

YEHUAFAN COLLECTION V SHOW REVIEW

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy