Original title: China Film Art Achievement Exhibition opens

Beijing Youth Daily reporter Xiao Yang

On October 9th, “Endeavouring for a New Journey in a New Era of Films – Chinese Film Art Achievement Exhibition (2012-2022)” opened at the China Film Museum. Undertook by the Academy of Fine Arts and co-organized by the Working Committee of the Film and Television Base of the China Film Association.

The theme exhibition “Endeavoring a New Journey to a New Era of Films” focuses on the masterpieces of films that have emerged since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It showcases the wonderful chapters of film development in the new era with images, texts, videos, and new media. The exhibition is divided into six sections: “leaders” in history, “strugglers” in the times, “dream chasers” under the sky, “Chinese style” in animation, new achievements in the film industry, and adherents under the epidemic.

This exhibition uses the film art design, brilliant characters, classic lines and dynamic close-ups of many main theme films to reveal how the film scenes were born from paper manuscripts, present the stories behind the film creation, and vividly show the audience the revolutionary ancestors. The lofty ambitions of the show allow the audience to be immersed in the red atmosphere full of spiritual appeal and artistic atmosphere.

In order to increase the audience’s interactivity and sense of gain, the exhibition specially selects 80 excellent film masterpieces since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and printed exquisitely printed movie posters and postcards. As the content of the exhibition, the audience can receive a limited amount for free and bring the “exhibition” back. Family.