China Film Performing Arts Week: Bridging the Past and Present Through Classic Movies and Cultural Exchange

The first China Film Performing Arts Week was launched in Nanjing on Sunday, bringing together more than a hundred well-known performing artists for face-to-face interactions with the audience. Among the notable participants were Shi Wei, known for her role as the “little white pigeon” in the movie “Lin Hai Xue Yuan”, and Tian Hua, the heroine of the movies “White Haired Girl” and “The Party’s Daughter”, both of whom are over 95 years old. The event also saw the participation of other esteemed artists such as Wang Xiaotang, Tao Yuling, Xu Huanshan, Tang Guoqiang, and many more.

The opening ceremony of the China Film Performing Arts Week took place at the Nanjing Yuhuatai Martyrs Cemetery, where artists paid their respects to the revolutionary martyrs. Chen Baoguo, President of the China Film and Performing Arts Society, emotionally recited the solemn oath of revolutionary martyr Yun Daiying, moving the artists present. The artists laid chrysanthemums in front of the monument as a mark of respect, with tears in their eyes as they remembered the sacrifices of the martyrs.

During their visit to the Yuhuatai Martyrs Memorial Hall, many of the artists were deeply moved by the history and sacrifices made by the martyrs. Tian Hua was seen shedding tears as she recounted the touching love story of the red couple Tan Shoulin and Qian Ying. Wang Xiaotang and Tang Guoqiang also expressed their emotions, emphasizing the importance of understanding and cherishing the history of their motherland.

As part of the China Film Performing Arts Week, classic movies were screened daily, with veteran artists going into factories, schools, and communities to engage with the audience. Wang Xiaotang, known for her role in the movie “Wild Fire and Spring Wind Fighting the Ancient City”, shared her creative insights with the audience at Nanjing University of the Arts, emphasizing the hard work and dedication required for one minute of screen time.

The event also included a screening and exchange event for the movie “Fire and Steel”, in which Song Chunli, a star of the film, was thrilled to see the enduring love and appreciation for the movie from today’s young audiences. The artists received flowers and portrait sketches from the audience as a token of admiration.

Throughout the week-long event, the artists also had the opportunity to interact with the general public, with people excitedly taking pictures with the artists and presenting them with handmade gifts. The event was a meaningful experience for both the artists and the people, fostering a deep sense of connection and appreciation for the arts.

The China Film Performing Arts Week brought together an array of talented artists, showcasing the enduring legacy of Chinese cinema and providing a unique platform for dialogue between the artists and the audience.

Source: Guangming Daily, November 27, 2023, Page 09.

Share this: Facebook

X

