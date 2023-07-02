Home » Christian Nodal Reveals the Due Date of His Daughter with Cazzu
Christian Nodal Reveals the Due Date of His Daughter with Cazzu

It was in the middle of April when Christian Nodal, the renowned Sonoran singer, and his girlfriend excitedly confirmed that they were expecting their first child. Just a few days later, Nodal slipped up and revealed that they were having a baby girl.

During an interview with the program “Hoy,” Nodal, known for his hit song “Bottle After Bottle,” opened up about his journey into parenthood. He shared that he has been experiencing symptoms such as nausea and cravings. “I had cravings at the beginning,” he said. “It happened to me that I reached certain places and it made me feel nauseous, but it was more dizzy.”

In another exciting development, Nodal surprised his girlfriend with a mesmerizing gift. He approached the renowned jeweler, Antonio Garcia, from Guadalajara, Mexico, to create a dazzling gold necklace for Cazzu. The chain, made of solid 14-carat gold, is an astounding creation weighing nearly a kilogram. “We just made a new chain for Christian Nodal, and it is impressive! It is a chain that weighs almost a kilo of gold, solid 14 carats,” explained the craftsman during an interview with the television channel Imagen TV.

While Nodal had previously kept details about the birth of his daughter under wraps, he recently shared some information during an interview with Hola! Americas magazine. Although speculation arose that the baby could be born in August, Nodal clarified that September is the month when they will welcome their princess into the world.

Fans of Christian Nodal and his girlfriend eagerly anticipate the birth of their baby girl. The couple’s joyous journey into parenthood and Nodal’s extravagant gesture with the gold necklace have further captured the attention of the media and fans alike.

Stay tuned for more updates on Christian Nodal and Cazzu’s journey towards parenthood and the much-anticipated arrival of their baby girl in September.

