Marble 2 features a two-track 16-step sequencer that can shape and control many different parameters and effects in real time. It features 63 brand new instruments, sources and live recordings with up to 6 loops and several dynamic layers. These instruments include percussion, natural instruments, synths, and backgrounds.
This update also includes many new features:
- Dynamic starting point movement for live recordings and backgrounds.
- Revised script and new GUI.
- Controls the activation of the length function.
- Two different types of distortion.
- Possible low-pass filter resonance.
- New chorus with variable tempo.
- Fine tune.
- Events repeat.
- Real-time control of sequencer length and low-pass filter.
- Dynamic preset browser with about 400 presets.
- Add presets to favorites.
Marble 2 is a source of inspiration for modern creations and is very easy to use. All of its patterns and sequences—about 400—provide components for your musical ideas, allowing you to quickly create.
Price: 175 euros (taxes not included).
Customers who purchased Marble 1 before August 19, 2022 can enjoy a discount of €80 on their purchase of Marble 2, valid for one month.
Getting started video:
Official website:
https://cinematique-instruments.com/pages_instr/page_marble2.php