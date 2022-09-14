Marble 2 features a two-track 16-step sequencer that can shape and control many different parameters and effects in real time. It features 63 brand new instruments, sources and live recordings with up to 6 loops and several dynamic layers. These instruments include percussion, natural instruments, synths, and backgrounds.

This update also includes many new features:

Dynamic starting point movement for live recordings and backgrounds.

Revised script and new GUI.

Controls the activation of the length function.

Two different types of distortion.

Possible low-pass filter resonance.

New chorus with variable tempo.

Fine tune.

Events repeat.

Real-time control of sequencer length and low-pass filter.

Dynamic preset browser with about 400 presets.

Add presets to favorites.

Marble 2 is a source of inspiration for modern creations and is very easy to use. All of its patterns and sequences—about 400—provide components for your musical ideas, allowing you to quickly create.

Price: 175 euros (taxes not included).

Customers who purchased Marble 1 before August 19, 2022 can enjoy a discount of €80 on their purchase of Marble 2, valid for one month.

Getting started video:

Official website:

https://cinematique-instruments.com/pages_instr/page_marble2.php

