by Oliver on August 21, 2023 in EP

Circuit Circuit shoot after their self-titled EP 2021 with the help of Callous Daoboys-Personnel (in artwork, distribution and staging). Body Songs a bit more sophisticated in their screamo-affine math core with its noise rock signatures and well-known sound models.

Hardly any other representative from the similar to Circuit Circuit The predisposed wave of bands now explains so well why these genre sources with an anachronistic character are now given the unfortunate title Sasscore get awarded: the harassment Slander Eats Slander or Blood in My Eye (Holy Human) tick with cheeky and hysterical early 00s nervousness falling on top of each other with tumbling catchiness in the legacy of what the Blood Brothers have made possible, meanwhile I Dream the World Awake (and later also the glitchy, more melodic and definitely banging live one Deleted Skin) in the raw and aggressive hissing sound Dillinger-Panic tighten the tensions over whirling drums to the breaking point, the effects whistle and the poisonous squealing treats itself to a polarizing counterpoint in theatrically gesticulating, pretentious intonations (frankly and honestly: I have no idea, wer from the gang for which vote here is responsible) before themselves in the dystopian shrill roast takes a long time in post hardcore to let the volume grow – and then in the The Shame-Twist to pull the plug.

Michael Zirnheld (vocals, guitar, programming), Kade Hernandez (vocals, programming), Casey Allison (vocals, guitar), Bennett Norris (bass) and Jacob Cruz (drums, vocals) make everything even that little bit rounder and more complete than on their first EP, Body Songs bursting with energy (even though the eclecticism is not processed in an original way) and whips catchy, compelling moments through the songwriting, without really being able to compete with the icons of the scene. But the feeling is still there: it can still happen, the chemistry is definitely right!

So donate Circuit Circuit in the package leaflet there may also be a bit of bad news for the constantly growing circle of fans, who probably have to prepare for future (personnel) changes: “Releasing Body Songs has been one of the most relieving things any of us have ever felt. With the amount of time we had to sit with these songs and work on them for almost two years, we’re so happy to finally be showing everyone what we’ve been up to. It’s the first release that truly feels like our own, and we made sure to put in as much care as possible. We especially owe a lot of the release to our now ex-vocalist Kade Hernandez, whose unique and surreal vision was the blueprint for the sound, lyrics, and overall design of the entire EP. Working with them built us into a much stronger band.“

Body Songs by Circuit Circuit

similar posts

Print article

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

