CIRITH GROWL – Dark Parade

Label: Metal Blade

Format: (LP)

Release: 20.10.2023

We all have many treacherous demons thwarting our every effort to stay sane in an insane nightmareTim Baker

The men from CIRITH UNGOL have been doing their heavy metal (un)being since the early 70s and have arrived at their sixth work with their latest work “Dark Parade”. Why not any more? As is well known, the band broke up 21 years after they were founded, only to awaken again 13 years later from their deep sleep with “Forever Black” in 2020. Fans will be happy to know that this time it only took three years to get their hands on a new work.

And this time too, frontman Tim Baker and his boys, who primarily consist of old hands who have been playing together since the 70s – with the aforementioned break – are holding out. The exception is bass player Jarvis Leatherby, who also plays with NIGHT DEMON.

So there is this very special US heavy metal again, deeply rooted in the 70s and 80s with an authentic sound and the very idiosyncratic singing of Tim, who actually didn’t want to get on the microphone at the reunion. Good thing he did, because the epic metal still works wonderfully in 2023. No matter whether it’s doomy riffs, a bit of NWOBHM feeling, classic metal/rock solos, or simply a unique atmosphere that CIRITH UNGOL has always exuded. Even though I couldn’t filter out a hit candidate after a few listens, the deliberately viscous material on “Dark Parade” is beyond any doubt and every song exudes its own unique vibe. Every song has its moments, brings new accents without inviting you on a metallic journey through time, without ever seeming old-fashioned.

In short: Friends of 70s/80s (Epic) Heavy Metal will absolutely get their money’s worth with this successful piece of music. Hardly any band sticks to their trademarks as much as CIRITH UNGOL from Ventura, California and can still inspire after more than 50 years without forgetting their roots. If you like to get into the heavy metal time machine, this is the right place for you!

Tracklist „Dark Parade“:

1. Burning Desire

2. Horns Up

3. Melinda

4. Fight The Fire

5. Bittersweet

6. Living On A Blade

7. Welcome To My Hell

8. Crwaling Through The Night

9. Wild & Free

10. Iron Boar

