CLOWNS – Another cracker from the upcoming album

CLOWNS, the well-loved Australian punk band, announce the release of their fifth studio album, Endless’s, featuring new single, “Bisexual Awakening”. The album will be released on Fat Wreck Chord on October 20th, 2023.



Accompanying the album announcement comes the explosive release of second single “Bisexual Awakening”. The 1:49 long song brims with unbridled aggression and pays homage to the CLOWNS’ early days as a hardcore punk band on their way to international recognition.

Lyrically, “Bisexual Awakening” is inspired by singer Stevie’s personal journey of exploring his sexuality and rediscovering himself. About the song Stevie says: “Over the years I have become aware of the complexity of my sexuality. That inspired me to write a punk song that celebrates the support and community I found in moments of self-discovery, in our classic, tongue-in-cheek way. I also wanted to see what happens when I write a song about me fucking people’s dads”.

Written between 2020 and 2022, Endless marks an important milestone for CLOWNS. During this isolated period, the band learned the importance of personal rehearsals and studio time in order to feel connected to their music. As the early demos unfolded at home, a strong theme of immortality emerged in the music, capturing their unyielding determination to persevere and adapt to a rapidly changing world. The concept of immortality revealed itself naturally, initially simmering subconsciously in the band’s creative hive and eventually becoming the focal point of the album’s narrative. ENDLESS ventures into unknown sonic realms by incorporating elements of 80’s heavy metal, new wave and analogue synthesizers.

Endless’ visual appeal is enhanced by striking artwork by famed Southern California artist Moon Patrol, complemented by captivating logo illustrations by Gina Finehart.

The album is scheduled for release in Australia and New Zealand on October 20, 2023 via the band’s independently operated record label Damaged and in the rest of the world via respected punk label Fat Wreck Chords. CLOWNS are the second Australian band to join the acclaimed 30-year-old label, following punk legends Frenzal Rhomb. From Friday we can finally experience the power of the quintet live again!

CLOWNS LIVE 2023

14.07. Dortmund – Westfalen Park **

07/15 Dresden – bank of the Elbe **

07/16 Cologne – MTC

22.07. Wiesbaden – Slaughterhouse Open Air **

07/25 Schweinfurt-Statue station

07/28 Goldenstedt – Afdreiht & Buten

29.07. Berlin – Wuhlheide **

** with fine cream fish fillet

