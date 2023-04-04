All Inclusive: term used to define hotels that have everything included in the price. From the use of the swimming pool, through accommodation, gastronomy and drinks at the bar, to a series of sporting and cultural activities and the most varied services.

Until the year 1950, this idea had never been explored in the hotel world. All that changed when in that year the Belgian businessman Gérard Blitz founded Club Med, a chain that changed the way of vacationing around the world, in which guests can enjoy a variety of activities and services, such as food, use of facilities, sports activities, games and shows. That is Club Med is the creator of the All Inclusive concept. Today, more than seventy years after the creation of Blitz and exactly forty years since its landing in Argentina, the chain continues to keep its vision and imprint alive, offering new experiences in the All Inclusive level.

During the year, Club Med plan to make attractive announcements about new products and destinations. One of them is the return of the packages for its iconic Trancoso Resort, with flights included. It currently has packages for Rio Das Pedras with departure dates on April 8 and 22 and plans to extend this product to July and September, in addition to the more than seventy exotic destinations that you can choose from around the world.

As is its tradition, Club Med has always been very close to sport. It is in their DNA and that of the guests who choose this luxury option to learn, improve their technique and simply practice a sport, within a menu of more than twenty activities among which you can choose water, snow or mountain sports. This year it will be co-organizer of El Cronista Open Golf, the largest championship for amateurs in the country, which will take place until December with seven exclusive dates and the winners will play the grand finale at the Village of Trancoso, which combines the perfection, a premier 18-hole golf course designed by famed architect Dan Blankenship. The Terravista course is located in the middle of the lush Brazilian rainforest and offers challenging obstacles and spectacular views.

Enjoying a variety of activities on the beach is the ideal plan for a vacation resort, whether it is walking on the white sand, diving into crystal clear waters to snorkel, learning kitesurfing or challenging the wind by sailing or windsurfing. On the other hand, if what you are looking for is a well-deserved rest, you can choose to relax by the pool or in the spa and wellness areas, where massage sessions and yoga classes are offered, among other activities. Likewise, the youngest have their own space in the resort, with beach clubs, sports and games to enjoy during their stay.

Club Med offers a unique experience in mountainous destinations around the world, where the majesty of the mountains and nature combine to create an exceptional environment. With resorts in exotic destinations such as Tignes, Val D’Iser and Les Arcs in the Alps, Charlevoix in Canada, and even in Japan, famous for having the best quality snow in the world, Club Med invites you to enjoy the panoramic views while you do winter sports like skiing, snowboarding and snow hiking, or summer activities like hiking, mountain biking and rock climbing.

Being the largest Sports School in the world, depending on the destination and the season, Club Med offers a wide range of sports and activities globally. You can enjoy a wide variety of sports options, including skiing, snowboarding, golf, sailing, circus and acrobatics, windsurfing, kitesurfing, diving, kayaking, stand-up paddle, surfing, tennis, beach volleyball, soccer, basketball, archery , horse riding, yoga, pilates, fitness, cycling and trekking.

73 years after Gérard Blitz’s idea that gave birth to the adventure that Club Med signifies, the chain is still in a state of constant expansion, which can be seen in its rapid expansion (it currently has more than 70 resorts in more than 30 countries), thanks to a fundamental reason: the confidence of living a complete experience that its guests deposit in Club Med year after year.

For more information about Club Med and its All Inclusive proposal, you can call at 0810-112-2633 or go to https://www.clubmed.com.ar/