Coachella Officially Announces Lineup To Replace Frank Ocean: Blink-182, Fred Again.., Skrillex, Four Tet

Following Frank Ocean’s announcement of his withdrawal due to injury, the 2023 Coachella Music Festival officially announced a new list of replacement Frank Ocean for the main stage performance on the 23rd earlier.

According to the official announcement, this weekend, the rock band Blink-182, which reunited on the stage of Coachella Sahara last Friday, and the electronic music dream team composed of Fred Again.., Skrillex, and Four Tet will take turns to bring Finale performance; Blink-182 member Tom DeLonge first exposed the matter via Instagram on Wednesday, and the post that read “See you Sunday night #COACHELLA #MainStage” was deleted shortly after it was uploaded.

Blink-182 will be on stage at 9:20 p.m. Eastern Time on April 23rd, followed by a performance by the EDM trio at 10:25 p.m. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.