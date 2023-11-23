Colombian Comedian Boyacoman Expecting Daughter with Former Miss Universe Contestant: Who is His New Girlfriend?

The popular Colombian comedian, Fredy Eduardo Quintero, known as Boyacoman, is expecting a daughter with his new girlfriend Marcela Marenco. Recently, his new relationship was announced and has generated all kinds of doubts among his followers. There are those who question what the woman’s age is.

The couple reportedly got engaged in church on November 11. Although the comedian has had other partners in the past and has children, he has recently been seen very much in love.

In fact, recently there are many people from Colombian entertainment with young partners, one of the most famous has been Jhonny Rivera and also the case of Carolina Cruz.

Marcela Marenco is a former Colombian queen who participated in Miss Universe. She is currently 26 years old and is expecting a girl with the comedian, who will be named Guadalupe and will be born in 2024. For her part, Boyacoman is 42 years old, which means he is 16 years older than his partner.

The woman is a flight attendant and model, she has more than 93 thousand followers on her Instagram account. In some of her statements, she has assured that since she was a child she was attracted to cameras.

After making the photographs of their marriage public, they received comments such as: “Congratulations, Marcela, God bless your home, you are a woman who deserves everything, greetings to boyaco”, “I know that your father from heaven will accompany you on the most important day.” happy with your life You are a beautiful and beautiful person. God will bless your home and your husband, a big hug, we love you,” were some messages of support for her recent wedding.

Giving more details about their romance, the couple said that from the beginning they started as friends, but as time went by their feelings changed and they began to have feelings for each other.

Even recently, the comedian dedicated a few words to his partner: “And to think that years ago I didn’t even believe in myself. Thank you for opposing me and dreaming. Thank you life for the nice detail of putting you in my path. You make me happier than a thousand chips! I love you! “He noted on the social network, accompanied by some images showing the love they have for each other while posing from Europe.

