Najar reveals the intimate talk with Rueda in the Azteca dressing rooms, clarifies his future and says that the injuries are in the past
Sports

by admin
Honduras National Team Shines Under Reinaldo Rueda’s Leadership

The Honduras National Team, under the leadership of Colombian coach Reinaldo Rueda, has been making waves with their impressive performance. Despite a controversial arbitration incident during their match against Mexico, the team has shown resilience and improvement, garnering praise from both fans and the international press.

Andy Najar, a key player for the team, expressed his gratitude for the warm reception the team received upon their return to San Pedro Sula. He attributed their success to hard work, sacrifice, and improvement under Rueda’s guidance.

Najar also commented on his physical condition, stating that he is feeling good after playing a grueling 120 minutes in the recent match. When asked about the contentious refereeing during the Mexico series, Najar deferred to Rueda, emphasizing that the team’s focus is now on preparing for future matches.

Najar also mentioned the team’s upcoming plans for the Copa América and his personal plans for a well-deserved vacation. Despite rumors about a potential move to Olimpia, Najar maintained that his current priority is preparing for the team’s future matches and taking a break at the end of the year.

With their sights set on upcoming matches, including a duel against Costa Rica in March, the Honduras National Team is determined to continue their momentum and strive for success in future competitions.

