The winger enchants with a goal from a free-kick and another in slalom. Dzeko, Lautaro, Calhanoglu and Gosens also score: Inzaghi reaches Lazio and Atalanta behind Naples and Milan

The reaction requested by the management after the knockout against Juventus was not long in coming. Inter overwhelms Bologna as it already happened at San Siro at the beginning of last season (6-1) and flies, at least for one night, to third place in a condominium with Atalanta and Lazio. Napoli remains very far away, at +11, but with Milan second at +3, the ranking takes on another face. All on the eve of Sunday’s trip to Bergamo, a direct match not to be missed after the 5 defeats out of 5 in the big matches so far. The rossoblù, returning from 3 statements in a row, this time are only extras and frustrate with an inexplicable collapse a promising start in which they had taken the lead and had imagined a night of glory. For the first time in the league so Skriniar and his teammates win points from a disadvantage: a broken taboo that will allow them to prepare with more serenity for the match against a Goddess wounded by two consecutive knockouts.

TENSIONS AND GOALS — The first fraction is at the same time not very exciting from the point of view of the expressed and electric game in terms of episodes and behaviors of the individuals. The tension on the pitch is cut with a knife and the clashes follow one another thanks to a referee who does not show the personality to keep the challenge in hand. It is Bologna to approach the game better and to kick towards Onana’s goal: Barrow’s diagonal is slightly on the bottom, while that of the former Arnautovic is stopped by the Cameroonian goalkeeper. On the third attempt, however, the former Ajax can do nothing because on Orsolini’s blow the deviation with Lykogiannis’ backside displaces him. Forward not undeservedly, the rossoblùs are not, however, good at stopping the reaction of Inter who in an angry way takes the same with a feat on the fly, from the edge, of Dzeko: for the Bosnian it is the eighth center against Bologna, in Italy his favorite “victim” together with Sassuolo. The match that Motta had imagined after the 1-0, goes to ashes and his are unable to get back on track. Ferguson no longer buffers Calhanoglu and the storm of the hosts rises. The episode that definitively changes the confrontation after the half hour, when Colombo assigns a free-kick from the edge to Inter for a non-existent foul by Lucumì on Lautaro. Dimarco hits Skorupski’s post, deceived by the rebound of the ball, but still guilty. Bologna leaves the pitch completely and collects the third goal in sixteen minutes on the development of a corner beaten by Calhanoglu: Arnautovic forgets to jump (!) And Lautaro wins 3-1. Thiago Motta, who is still protesting on the bench for the 2-1 punishment, is disconsolate. See also Pochettino was sacked by PSG and Galtier took office – yqqlm

SUPER DIMARCO — The Italian-Brazilian coach tries to reverse the negative trend with a double change at the beginning of the second half: in Moro and Sosa for the yellow cards Medel and Lucumì. If possible, the two substitutions worsen the situation because Sosa lets Dimarco dribble on the 4-1 goal and stop with his hand in the area a shot by Dzeko, who previously had also hit a crossbar. Lautaro leaves the penalty to Calhanoglu who scores 5-1. Inzaghi thinks about the away match in Bergamo and takes away Lautaro, Dumfries and Dimarco to give minutes to Brozovic, Bellanova and Gosens, good at signing the 6-1. Also enter Gagliardini and Asllani (who hits a post) for Barella and Calhanoglu, but the race is “over” for some time. Inter restarts after the abrupt stop against Juve, but the real health conditions of Inzaghi’s team and its future prospects will be clearer only on Sunday, in the last match of 2022, on the field of Atalanta.

November 9, 2022 (change November 9, 2022 | 23:21)

