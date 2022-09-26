Original title: Come and get handsome and burning! This is the same outfit worn by hip-hop stars!

Family, is this just hip-hop? Look! I really want to chase every season. Although I can’t dance, I think people who can dance are too handsome!

And watching them dance is full of enthusiasm, not only their dance is jaw-dropping, but their outfits are also quite intriguing!

As the evergreen tree of “This Street”, Bo Bo is as handsome as ever, and his dancing skills are still online. This season’s outfits are even more eye-catching. This red outfit of the same color attracted me, and he was the focus of the whole stage. , the family can come together to learn and learn from his dressing ideas.

7SHIFTIN Love Loose Casual Short Sleeve Shirt

The core of our outfit today is the milky white peach color. The color of this shirt is just like its pattern.

MIRX tie-dye embroidered short-sleeved shirt

The front of this single product is designed with a cardigan, which is more loose and makes you more flexible when dancing. In addition to peach color, it is also available in green. Whether it is a duet with a brother or a duet with a couple, it can make your dance power super. double!

MIRX Couples Loose Fitted Sweatpants

A pair of trousers for dancing Baozi is essential. The upper and lower are narrow and the jump is neat and stylish, comfortable and comfortable. The pure cotton material has both drape and breathability.

FOURFORTY [J.F.K]Spoof series wool cap

I never imagined that Carhartt’s LOGO could be spoofed like this. The striped color scheme is very similar to ice cream. It’s sweet, and it matches our look today.

Golden Goose Ball Star Dirty Shoes

The iconic five-pointed star symbolizes retro, the highly saturated red and the slightly yellowish milky white, like a red velvet cream cake, sweet but not greasy, powerful brothers rushed!

6KKI ACCESSORIES Graffiti Heart Pearl Necklace

It’s so cool for boys to wear pearl necklaces, a whole set of jewels, as the finishing touch of the whole set, with a red love pendant, it’s just cute fuck open the door for cute, cute at home, girls can also wear it with their home Love earrings.

This street in this issue was really attracted to this handsome and beautiful woman. Not only her dancing, but also her outfits are outstanding! kyoka’s outfit is very street fashion in the 90s. The oversize clothes and her hip-hop rhythm are more exciting.

OTRS This is the same sweater as hip-hop kyoka

This sweater printed by The Notorious BIG American rapper is matched with the rhythm of kyoka’s battle in the show. Who can’t say that he is handsome after seeing that picture!

CLIMAX VISION Solid Color Foundation Side Slit Primer

Careful family members must have noticed that kyoka is layered in the selfies sent by ig. Therefore, family members can choose a pure white base, which can also be arranged when it is just in autumn to cool down and layer up!

Polar Skate Co 93 Denim Jean Track Pants

In terms of trousers, choosing this straight and loose version is also more open to dance, allowing you to have a more comfortable wearing experience when exercising.

Gelei Story Long Sleeve Cargo Jacket

Looking through kyoka’s ins, I found that she also has a special taste in jeans. And her outfits can be used for reference by both boys and girls. This unisex check denim is perfect for dancing with your iron.

UNDERWATER washed blue distressed ripped jeans

With a denim top and jeans, that’s a cow’s mother who opens the door for the cow and the cow arrives home.

Jordan Nike Jordan Men’s Short Sleeve

Kyoka is the same style, if the family wants the effect of her upper body, try to choose 2 to 3 sizes larger. It can also be layered with a long-sleeve base of the same color.

Nike AF1 Air Force One Sneakers

Many dancers in the show, including kyoka, wear air force. After all, the weight is light, the feet are handsome, the price is beautiful, and the handsome clothes are more stylish when dancing!

Madden Tooling American Retro British Cowboy Newsboy Cap

Hats are also items that kyoka frequently wears. After all, if you dance a lot, you need a hat to control your hairstyle. This newsboy cap has an elastic band design that is also very friendly to big heads.

bandana Avant-garde scarf

In addition to hats, headscarves are also small items that frequently appear in kyoka’s styling. After all, headscarves are more breathable than hats and have no sense of restraint, so they are suitable for dancing and wearing.

After watching this street 5, I became a fan of this Yuxin who is more handsome than a man and more beautiful than a woman. As a contestant who has also participated in this show, there is no need to say much about his strength. Her outfits are worth learning for both boys and girls.

UMAMIISM forest walk shirt

My personal favorite of her set on the show is the blue with brown set of vetements. The family is really too expensive, you can learn from the matching ideas. The top is a blue shirt with brown trousers.

FAMK Lightning Full Print Long Sleeve Shirt

Families who like colors, or those with a slightly fat body can come with a flower. Handsome lightning coupled with handsome dancing is the whole thing.

Randomevent wide-leg double-fold drape loose-fitting trousers

These trousers can be worn by both men and women. The family is right to choose brown. The design of the elastic waist, the loose version, and the smooth texture are born for dancing, okay?

Untitlab Lace-Up Buckle Functional Platform Derbys

The shoes are from her same style, the designer brand Untitlab, which is a pair of shoes that can be worn for a day without getting tired. Family rush for me!

Carhartt Multi-pocket corduroy cargo pants

A pair of Carhartt cargo pants is also pretty good for the simple and clean locking boys. Clean and powerful movements paired with no-fuss trousers, I immediately applauded!

DIESEL Sleek Casual Canvas High-Top Sneakers

This pair of shoes was planted directly by Yuxin, and I couldn’t take my eyes off the show. White with a touch of green is very suitable for the stage.

CONVERSE All Star CX Espadrilles

This pair of Converse is even more cost-effective, and the gorgeous green will definitely surprise the whole family when you do a backflip!

NATHAN arrived at the beginning of this season, and his aura is not to be outdone at all. From the clothes he wears on the show, it can be seen that he also has his own unique taste in fashion. It is worth mentioning that he is really not ordinary in suits. That kind of ruffian handsome ruffian, let a person want to stop.

GOODBRAND “Colored Jurassic” Short Sleeve

The large-area yellow-green graffiti contrasting printing has a strong visual impact, and it matches the cool stage and is full of vitality.

DIESEL Loose American Colorblock Track Pants

Since I chose some fancy clothes for the upper body, I need a pair of pants with less rich colors for the lower body. Press it a little. The side of the pants is designed with double zippers to reveal the contrasting color inside. The details are fine-tuned and the layers are rich , wide legs are just right.

DIESEL Loose American Colorblock Track Pants

At the moment when the army of retro shoes has sprung up, the old shoes are still carrying the fight. The elements of science fiction make it full of futuristic feeling. The glazed design of the sole presents a unique jelly texture. In addition, its roots are 4CM high, and everyone knows it.

GENTLE MONSTER acetate and tan sunglasses

When you are tired of wearing black, you can quickly look at something different. The transparent acetate frame and brown sunglasses are cool and will not give people a feeling of being close to strangers. It can be worn indoors or outdoors.

FERRARI PRINT SHIRT

Everyone knows that Ferrari is very good at making cars, but I didn’t expect it to be so good at making clothes. The color matching of traffic lights and the printing of racing themes make people bloody. Wearing it and other people’s BATTLE is very eye-catching, like Ferrari, rushing to the end Lights all the way!

UNAWARES Asymmetric double-breasted suit

The asymmetrical design will not make you look like you are wearing your dad’s suit. It is very friendly to classmates who are not so good. The design of the hinge button also indicates that the young personality is eclectic. I have never tried this style. Brothers bold and confident to rush!

7440 37 1 SS22 pleated wrinkle-resistant straight-leg cropped trousers

Then match it with a pair of all-match anti-wrinkle trousers, which does not require complicated daily care. The ironing makes the trousers look more straight and stylish. Whoever wears it with a suit will love it, and the elegance will never go out of style!

Has this wave of street dance outfits by your family aroused your dance soul? Get your old iron to put on handsome clothes and twist!