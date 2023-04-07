COMFY Outdoor Garment, a Tokyo functional clothing brand led by Makoto Okuya, ushered in a new 2023 spring and summer series.

Among them, you can see Covered Shirts, Rw Hoodie, Monster Vest, Hidden Shorts, Activity Shorts and other clothing items, with Sachosh Nylon, Sachosh X-PAC, Mini Porch X-PAC, Big Porch with Dyneema, Stuff Sack and other bag accessories and Shoes Approach02 Sneaker.

The above items are also available in different colors and rich sizes. They will be available in Hong Kong 432Hz store and official website on April 8th. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.