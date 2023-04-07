Home Entertainment COMFY Outdoor Garment 2023 spring and summer series new products on shelves
Entertainment

COMFY Outdoor Garment 2023 spring and summer series new products on shelves

by admin
COMFY Outdoor Garment 2023 spring and summer series new products on shelves

COMFY Outdoor Garment, a Tokyo functional clothing brand led by Makoto Okuya, ushered in a new 2023 spring and summer series.

Among them, you can see Covered Shirts, Rw Hoodie, Monster Vest, Hidden Shorts, Activity Shorts and other clothing items, with Sachosh Nylon, Sachosh X-PAC, Mini Porch X-PAC, Big Porch with Dyneema, Stuff Sack and other bag accessories and Shoes Approach02 Sneaker.

The above items are also available in different colors and rich sizes. They will be available in Hong Kong 432Hz store and official website on April 8th. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

See also  A "fairy night" falling into the fantasy space of UMORE STUDIO, a new landmark on Nanjing East Road

You may also like

Inaugurates new Black Store in Minas Gerais

Tips for taking advantage of this space

The folk thriller movie “Five Immortals of Northeast...

Record growth for the electric car charging network...

5 countries that surprise in Easter decoration

AURALEE x New Balance RC30 New Joint Series...

«Leila and her brothers», an intense family drama...

Easy homemade candy – the best recipe you’ll...

7 common running myths debunked: True or False?

Types of pasta and their differences – Panelaterapia

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy