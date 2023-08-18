Communicating perfume, a new training course by Mouillettes & Co

Listen to the audio version of the article

What’s inside every single bottle of perfume is a story that only those who possess the knowledge and an appropriate language are able to tell: we are, in fact, talking about an invisible product, of which everyone has a very personal perception, linked to own olfactory memories. The current role of perfume, as a true means of expression and communication of the self, requires a new and high degree of awareness for those who decide to speak, tell and sell fragrances by trade. With these premises, Mouillettes & Co proposes the new training course “Communicating perfume” which helps future professionals in the sector – influencers and bloggers, salespeople (skilled perfumery salesperson) and sales representatives – to put their communication skills on solid foundations of knowledge: the right olfactory vocabulary, understanding of the sense of smell, the culture of perfume, the correct gestures for its use.

The course is structured around a total of 100 hours of lessons, part of which will be held by experts in the individual sectors: communication and storytelling, sales techniques, commercial management. Participants, who can be accepted in a limited number of five per address, will subsequently be reported to companies in the sector for possible entry into the world of work. The starting date of the training course is 9 October 2023: the first 72 hours of lessons are scheduled by the end of the year, the rest will be scheduled in 2024.

«In Mouillettes & Co we strongly believe in the need to restore the importance and charm of these professions, sometimes underestimated or which are thought to be within everyone’s reach – comments Emanuela Rupi, president of Mouillettes & Co, comments -. These are trades that not everyone is able to carry out in an exemplary and distinctive way. Each of these professional roles has the great responsibility of talking about a product that has required the work of a long supply chain and which brings with it the history of a brand».