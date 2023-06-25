“Competing to Create the Future” | Mengmeng Cup International Game Creativity Competition officially launched_TOM News

On June 24, 2023, at the site of the 19th China International Animation Festival, the new “Mengmeng Cup” International Game Creativity Competition was officially launched.

The theme of this “Mengmeng Cup” International Game Creativity Competition is “Competing to Create the Future”, which echoes the theme of the animation festival “City of Animation, City of the Asian Games”.

The “Mengmeng Cup” International Game Creativity Competition is a game competition hosted by Dianhun Network. The original intention is to select high-quality original game works through the competition, tap game talents, and incubate high-quality creative works. In 2023, the “Mengmeng Cup” International Game Creativity Competition will continue to appear at the China International Animation Festival.

01-Competition process

This year’s competition began to collect works from domestic and foreign game developers on June 24, and the final offline final is expected to be held in November。

As in previous years, this competition will invite a number of senior game producers, industry experts, university professors, etc. to form a strong judging panel, and help the competition as mentors.

This “Mengmeng Cup” International Game Creativity Contest has set up a professional group and a college group respectively. Participants can choose one of the groups to participate and submit the game PPT or DEMO online. After the preliminary review by the judges, 10 works from the professional group and the university group will enter the finals.

The competition set up multiple awards such as the best art, the best gameplay, and the best game. Through various subdivided awards, Dianhun Network also looks forward to discovering outstanding game talents in various fields and injecting new momentum into the development of China‘s game industry.

02- Selection criteria

In terms of judging criteria, entries will be comprehensively evaluated from multiple levels. It includes gameplay creativity score, which mainly considers the creativity and innovation of game gameplay; visual performance score, which mainly considers game modeling, art style and design aesthetics; comprehensive performance score, which mainly considers the degree of realization of game content and the degree of completion of level design ;The score of the game theme mainly considers the degree of fit between the game content and the theme of this competition, “Competing for the Future”.

Compete for the future

The theme of this competition is “Competing to Create the Future”. “Competing” represents the e-sports spirit of hard work, and “Creating the Future” represents an innovative attitude of confidence, optimism, and fearless challenge.

As a digital cultural carrier, e-sports combines sports competition, leisure and entertainment, and innovation and creation, and is deeply loved by young people. E-sports will also appear in this year’s Hangzhou Asian Games as an official event for the first time. As the copyright owner of the e-sports project “Dream Three Kingdoms 2” in the Hangzhou Asian Games, Dianhun Network has been exploring the way of “e-sports +” to connect with the general public.

Therefore, the competition will focus on collecting competition-themed game works, encourage domestic and foreign developers to innovate competitive models, and incubate excellent competitive creative works with varied gameplay, competitive balance, and complete background culture.

03-Event rewards

Providing professional support to contestants and helping contestants to make better game products has become the mission and responsibility of the “Mengmeng Cup” to this day. In this event, Dianhun Network will continue to provide potential game developers with resource support of tens of millions of yuan.

For the outstanding ones, Dianhun will provide professional mentoring and assist in team formation, technical support, site incubation, distribution and operation and other assistance. Game developers who perform well in various subdivisions can get the opportunity to join Dianhun without taking a test. Teams or games with complete product ideas and in line with the values ​​of Dianhun Network are expected to directly receive project investment.

04-Match mascot

At the same time, the electric soul mascot e-sports “Mengmeng” will also appear as the official spokesperson for the event. As the mascot of Electric Soul, Mengmeng has been deeply imprinted in the hearts of game lovers in the past. This time, as the spokesperson of the event, E-sports Mengmeng will inject more vitality and enthusiasm into the event.

Under the theme of “Competing for the Future”, e-sports Mengmeng embodies the purest persistence and love of all game design enthusiasts. He will carry these loves and dreams, inspire more people’s love and interest in game design, and bring you a more exciting competition experience.

This year’s competition has inherited the original intention of previous competitions. Dianhun Network will provide game design enthusiasts with a stage without borders. I hope that everyone can release their understanding of “competition” over the years and integrate it with other elements to truly Create in-depth game products.

Dianhun Network hopes that through the “Mengmeng Cup” International Game Creativity Competition, it will empower young people with new era, new technology, and new forms, and use game development as a link to gather young people’s creativity.

We look forward to opening up more imagination space for the spread of e-sports culture in the collision of games and creativity.

