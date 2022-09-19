Concentrate on moving forward to create a “peak” movie

Our reporter Miao Chun

In the course of the development of Chinese film, there are not only the magnificent long river and the starry sky, but also stand out a series of eye-catching “peak” works. The forum on “Exploration, Pursuit and Creation of the ‘Peak’ Film Works of a Powerful Film Country” hosted by the Central Academy of Drama was held recently. Relying on the research and interpretation of the spirit of the Fifth Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee in 2021, the National Social Science Fund’s major project “Chinese Drama Film and Television” “Research on the Creation and Construction of ‘Gao Feng’ Works”, invites directors, actors, screenwriters, and scholars in the film industry to give suggestions and suggestions for promoting the birth of more “Gao Feng” works in Chinese films.

What is a “peak” movie

Dean of the Central Academy of Drama, Convenor of the Academic Degrees Committee of the State Council, the convener of the Appraisal Group of Drama and Film and Television Studies, and the National Social Science Fund’s major project “Research on the Creation and Construction of Chinese Drama Film and Television ‘Peak’ Works” in 2021 to study and interpret the spirit of the Fifth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Chief expert Hao Rong said that a Chinese film history is the history of Chinese filmmakers’ unremitting efforts to create excellent films. The academic circles believe that “Gao Feng” films should have four basic attributes, namely ideological, contemporary, national, and artistic; and if “Gao Feng” films can stand the test of history, they must be deeply rooted in the people, so people’s nature is its fundamental Attributes.

Huangfu Yichuan, a researcher at the China Film Art Research Center and the president and editor-in-chief of “Contemporary Film” magazine, believes that the characteristics of “peak” films have three aspects: strong expressiveness and innovative ability, which inspires and influences latecomers; Express the common emotions of human beings and the emotions of ordinary people; be able to have a deep understanding of history and contemporary society, and have a good expression.

Profound thought, exquisite art, and excellent production are the standards recognized by the literary and art circles for excellent works. Tan Zheng, a researcher at the Film Art Center of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the editor-in-chief of “Film Art”, believes that if these can be done and can stand the test of time, the final precipitation is the “peak” film.

How to make a “peak” movie

Chairman of the Beijing Film Association, director, producer and screenwriter Huang Jianxin is a representative of the fifth generation of directors. He has made excellent films such as “Back to Back, Face to Face” and “Black Panther Incident”. Participated in the creation of films such as “The Great Cause of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China“, “My Motherland and Me”, and “Changjin Lake”. He believes that in order to reach the “peak”, we must first reach the “plateau”, and the high quality of the film must first have a certain amount of accumulation, and cultivate a group of outstanding practitioners, including actors, directors, screenwriters, photographers, etc. “After reaching the corresponding height, gather all the strength and climb up bit by bit to succeed.” He pointed out that the basic height of Chinese films can be achieved through hard work. For example, the creation of new mainstream films has started from “Taking Tiger Mountain by Wisdom”, and has continued to advance through “October Siege” and “Operation Mekong”, and has achieved great success in “Changjin Lake”.

In the 1990s, Hong Kong filmmakers shot a large number of films with passion and creativity. Although the quality varies, excellent directors such as John Woo and Wong Kar Wai emerged later. Shu Huan, vice chairman of the Beijing Film Association, screenwriter and director, believes that this historical experience is worth learning from. “The ‘peak’ is not built layer by layer like a building, but ‘stacked’. A ton of sand is in free fall, and after falling, it will naturally form a cone, and the top is the ‘peak’.” He said , “We also rely on the selfless investment of a large number of filmmakers. In the end, those who can reach the top of the pyramid will become the focus of attention, but we must not forget all the practitioners who are struggling for the film industry. Only a grand foundation can support the ‘peak’ .”

Actor Zhang Ziyi has also worked as a director, producer and teacher in recent years. She directed the chapter of “Poems” in “My Fathers and Me”, and played a grassroots scientific worker devoted to the cause of national defense, both directing and acting are recognized. She believes that the “peak” performance will make the audience unforgettable and empathize with it. “The actors focus on nothing, go all out, and abandon their emotions, thinking, and distractions in order to achieve the most devoted state and create a “peak” performance.”

‘Peak’ movie needs young people

With the rapid development of modern society, short videos and other popular online audio-visual programs have had a certain impact on movies. Many of Shu Huan’s works are comedy creations that are close to life and popular with the public, including the movies “Taiwan, Hong Kong”, etc., as well as many Spring Festival Gala sketches. He believes that short videos force the creation of comedy movies to be more pure. “In fact, nonsensical and purely funny content cannot be collaged into one work. Comedy movies must return to the drama tradition, pay more attention to the characters, and pay more attention to the integrity of the plot.” He pointed out that the film has an obvious shortcoming compared with the drama, that is, it is inconvenient to try. “The only way is to create collectively, and try to attract more young people to participate in the team.”

Huang Jianxin said that film has always been an art form that young people have the courage to join and promote. “Young people will always express their dissatisfaction with the works of the previous generation. This is the fundamental driving force for the development of films. We always wanted to be different and different back then. This is the general mentality of young people.”

As a young filmmaker in the inheritance chain, actor Liu Haoran said that young people and young actors have a desire for knowledge, exploration, curiosity, and fearlessness. He once played General Su Yu in a film, “General Su Yu in the film was 19 years old. They challenged the authority of that era to create a new world. I was also 19 years old at the time, but I didn’t have such courage and ideas to perform. You can only magnify yourself infinitely.” He said that he always wanted to play characters with different personalities from his own, “I hope everyone can see different sides of the actors and hope to make breakthroughs. But in recent years, I have been thinking more about the films and roles I have played in the audience. What to pass on, this is my growth and progress.”

Since Zhang Ziyi started filming, he has cooperated with many famous directors, such as Zhang Yimou, Ang Lee, Wong Kar Wai, etc. Many of their films can be called “peak” works. Zhang Ziyi said that opportunities are always reserved for those who are prepared. In fact, she was not ready when she appeared in her first work “My Father and Mother” at the age of 19, but in the process of practice, she has never given up to strengthen accumulation in all aspects. “Young actors should work hard to be themselves, respect the art, respect their own choices, respect the director’s choice, and complete the task given to you.”

“Peak” movies must keep pace with the times

Huangfu Yichuan listed his excellent works of Chinese-made films: “Spring in a Small Town”, “Angel on the Road”, “A River of Spring Flows East”, “My Life”, “Havoc in Heaven”, “The Yellow Earth”, “Red Sorghum” and In recent years, “Changjin Lake”, “Chinese Doctor” and so on. He said that these films enlighten us that on the one hand, we need to concentrate on creation, immerse ourselves in the works, immerse in the characters, and immerse in the emotions to be expressed, in order to create good works; on the other hand, “Gao Feng” works are not isolated Yes, they must have been included in a large number of contemporary works. “Every creative climax will produce a large number of excellent films, in the 1950s and 1960s, 1980s and 1990s, and even since the new century.”

Director Zheng Dasheng believes that the higher the mountain, the more grounded it is. “Whether the ‘peak’ is not named by the creator himself. The creator and the times encounter each other and choose each other. The film must keep pace with the times, keep pace with the times, and also It will stand the test of time.” Screenwriter and writer Lan Xiaolong said that creators should concentrate on moving forward, and leave the rest to time to judge and choose.

