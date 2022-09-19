Xinhua| The Arab team, but still qualified for the second place in the group with the five best results.

The Chinese team and the Saudi team are in the game.The picture comes from the official website of the AFC

In this game, the Chinese team formed a 451 formation. The main striker, No. 7 Eiffeldin, rushed forward to attack the opponent’s defense line. The overall tactics were mainly to defend and counterattack. The Saudi team’s formation is relatively forward, relying on skilled passing and cutting coordination to mobilize the Chinese team’s defense line to seek breakthrough opportunities.

The only goal of the game came in the last minute of stoppage time in the first half. The Saudi team scored through a corner kick by Suleiman.

According to the qualifying rules of the U20 Men’s Football Asian Cup qualifiers, the first 10 groups and the second group with the best 5 scores will advance. After this game, the Saudi team ranked first in the group with 9 points in all 3 games, and the Chinese team ranked second in the group with 2 wins and 1 loss with 6 points, while holding 6 goal difference, thus securing the qualification for promotion.

The U20 Men’s Asian Cup finals match will be held in Uzbekistan next year.