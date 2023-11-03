concert #5: panic at the disco @ wiener stadthalle | February 20, 2023

That evening we were able to witness one Anthemic, pompous but above all beautiful last Austrian concert by “Panic at the Disco” in the Wiener Stadthalle!

My day didn’t start well, I had a headache from hell, but my anticipation for “Panic at the Disco” that evening was still unbroken. As the start time got a little closer, my headaches actually got less, so I could get started! and off we went with the singer “fletcher“, who I had never heard of before, but who obviously had a considerable fan base locally. The moves she did on the stage were also remarkable: she spun around, threw herself to the ground, threw her leg up, and all in a leather outfit. pretty wild! In addition to her wild performance, she also impressed musically with her catchy pop music (by the way, the next opportunity to see her live will be in April 2024, all information can be found here!).

even as “panic at the discoWhen they entered the stage, the euphoria could be felt in every corner of the town hall. Only a short time before it was announced that this would be the last tour and somehow this knowledge made the whole concert even more intense. Brendon’s joy literally poured out of his face, and you could only see happy faces in the audience!

There were not only an incredible number of (happy) feelings floating around in the room that evening, but also a lot of light and fire – the “Panic at the Disco” show was an experience on several levels! The group not only played with the visual charms of their stage, but also with the nostalgia, with the many hits that the band had. It was only during the concert that I realized how much I actually knew and how much I actually liked all of their songs.

But Panic at the Disco’s biggest secret weapon was Brendon Urie himself – he always had a grin on his face, jumped around like crazy and performed with so much passion. It felt like real waves of happiness that hit you again and again and carried you away. It was not possible to avoid this concert, not to dance or something similar.

Which songs really stuck in my memory? Definitely the number “Viva Las Vengeance”, such an incredible catchy tune! Once there was the obligatory sea of ​​lights during the song “Don’t let the light go out”, “House of Memories” was a real banger and during “Death of the Bachelor” we were treated to wonderful brass right at the edge of the stage. and then it came, the over-the-top hit “i write sins not tragedies” and brendon urie said “oh my god” shortly before the chorus – it was so nice to be able to roar along to this hit in this crowd of people!

During the penultimate song “Victorious” I was already on my way to the dressing room, but I had to keep turning towards the stage because the entire room was glittering because of the visuals! With my jacket under my arm I was able to enjoy the grand finale: “High Hopes” as the end of this hit fireworks display was simply breathtaking. The confetti rain was just the icing on the cake. To be honest: I couldn’t have wished for a better last Austrian concert from “Panic at the Disco”!

Share this: Facebook

X

