concert #56: mild orange @ b72 | 09/23/2022

the new zealands “mild orange” were in vienna’s b72 – the vienna concert was there too.

admittedly, I wasn’t all that motivated to go to the gig of “mild orange“ to go. despite the internet hype, i didn’t know their songs and i wasn’t exactly in the mood for dream pop and well, i was tired. but when a band from new zealand takes the trouble to play in vienna’s b72, then you pull yourself together and find yourself in the girdle arch bar.

as a support act we were allowed to play the tunes of “filiah“ enjoy – a young austrian musician who made very beautiful acoustic music. her warm, soft voice lay comfortably over her guitar playing and once again i was glad that we were there earlier. discovering local artists is always great!

at some point they stumbled “mild orange“ on stage and they started to fill the b72 with their dreamy sounds. As expected, it was a bit too dreamy for me and I was quite happy when a cover song crept into her set: hearing a softened version of “what is love” by haddaway with a driving beat was something extraordinary. Anyway, the beat woke me up and I was receptive again!

More songs followed, all of which were so dream pop that I was almost desperately looking for rough edges. if the drums were a bit louder, i was relieved, if the singer sang a bit more anthemically, i suspected the next super hit behind it. but somehow all the songs were just nice, soft and a bit unspectacular. the youtube hits “some feeling” and “freak in me” were more melodic, but didn’t get me into ecstasy either.

at some point the concert was over and i was looking forward to my bed. “mild orange” was okay, but – as you can see from the lines above – they didn’t blow me away. maybe next time if they might pick up some hits that can do more than be dreamy.

