concert #57: the notwist @ arena | 09/24/2022

“the notwist” visited the arena in vienna and played the best setlist in the world.

i wasn’t sure if i should go to this concert at all. i had only seen “the notwist” at the volkstheater a year earlier and it was so great, how can you top that? but when i did some research and found out that they were playing the same setlist as a year ago i decided to go anyway.

So I made a pilgrimage to the arena and came across the opening act “input input“ – surprisingly, they were exactly my thing and I really enjoyed their experimental, tender indie songs. but my focus that evening was completely on “the notwist“, who entered the stage a short time later. the concert began and within a few numbers it developed into its very own cosmos – it was like a journey to another galaxy (at least that’s how i imagined it). the light flickered, the tones not only resulted in songs, they were also interwoven into different sound structures. drifting off into distant worlds, that’s exactly how it felt.

admittedly: the visuals in the volkstheater back then were absolutely unbeatable, but the few visuals in the arena and above all the flair in the arena made up for it. I was amazed at how beautifully the melodic songs from the last album “vertigo days” nestled against the sometimes more difficult songs. again and again a lot of confused tones and rhythms sounded, but they always ended in minimalistic songs.

in my opinion, “the notwist” only played hits the whole evening – in the end, of course, the really big ones, like “pilot” and “consequence”. in between there are also newer ones, like my favorite song “exit strategy to myself”. this setlist was simply a dream – a perfect symbiosis of tender and wild, of quiet and loud, of big and small hits. and what i have to say: the audience was incredibly attentive. everyone was in the moment, everyone enjoyed the performance to the fullest.

I almost floated home super happy – I was once again so moved by the music and the concert by “the notwist”. how could i be so sure in advance that this concert would not be good? Next time I won’t think twice, I’ll get a ticket right away. what a great band!

