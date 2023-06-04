CONCRETE COLD – Erste Single „Eyes Of Medusa“ online

Death sludge maniacs CONCRETE COLD release the first single “Eyes Of Medusa” from their forthcoming album “The Strains Of Battle”.



The band consists of (ex) members of Lay Down Rotten, Milking The Goat Machine, Carnal Ghoul, Demonbreed, Red Stone Chapel and The Great Cold. The album was recorded by Fernando Hermensa (Knife, Milking The Goat Machine etc.).

The band for that: “Eyes of Medusa is one of the band’s favorite songs. A harsh bastard of Old School Death Metal, Doom and influenced too from Gothenburg Death Metal. We can’t wait for the album to come out July appears. We look forward to your feedback on ours Death’n’Sludge Bastard Baby!“

The Strains Of Battle will be released on July 14th, 2023 via Supreme Chaos Records. There is more about the album HERE

