Conferences of Brother Antoni OSB — Benedictine Nuns of the Bl. Sacrament

On Thursday, June 22, Brother Antoni Leńczowski OSB commented on Chapters 36 and 37 of the Rule of St. Benedict On the Sick and On Old Men and Childrenand on Saturday, June 24, he led the Warsaw Benedictine Meeting, during which he gave a conference entitled The light of Mount Tabor – an icon of contemplation. Why do monks love the Feast of the Transfiguration?

