[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, December 30, 2022]After the countdown to New Year’s Eve in Times Square in New York City, there will be colorful pieces of paper flying in the air at the colorful scene. On the 29th, some confetti flew in advance, adding to the pre-holiday atmosphere.

Event host: “Three, two, one, happy new year!”

The confetti flying on the stage is just a drill for the New Year’s Eve when the confetti with a total weight of 3,000 pounds will be swayed. Some spectators recorded the festive scene with their mobile phones.

Jamie Medeiros, Chief Brand Officer, Planet Fitness: “We tested the airworthiness of the confetti for this event to make sure it flew beautifully for New Years Eve. What keeps the confetti flying year after year is the energy of the people in (Times) Square, the excitement for the New Year.”

Many visitors saw confetti flying in Times Square for the first time, feeling the joy of celebrating the new year in advance.

Visitor Mary Anne Furey: “We’re really excited to be here. We’re from Florida and just arrived this morning.”

Tourist Andrea Fallen: “It’s my first time in New York, I’m from the UK so I’m very excited.”

Tourist Diego Zuniga: “I’ve been looking forward to coming here (for New Year’s Eve) for about two years.”

NTD reporter Li Linzhao: “On New Year’s Eve, people’s New Year’s wishes will be written on these multicolored paper pieces sprinkled from the sky.”

Mary Anne Furey: “My new year’s resolution is that my boyfriend will propose to me on New Year’s Eve in New York City.”

Tourist Mohamed: “I’m so happy to be in New York (to celebrate the New Year) with my family. I wish all Americans a Happy New Year, and I wish people all over the world a Happy New Year.”

Andrea Fallen: “I wish everyone happiness, health and success.”

NTDTV reporters Li Linzhao and Shang Jing interviewed and reported in New York

