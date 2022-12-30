[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, December 29, 2022]After the Beijing authorities announced that they would lift entry and exit controls, the Japanese government ordered to tighten the epidemic prevention management for entering Japan, and the CCP authorities immediately protested. However, some Chinese netizens broke the news that the CCP’s “little brother” Kim Jong-un has ordered the ban on Chinese citizens from entering North Korea. Netizens questioned whether the CCP will also protest.

On Tuesday (December 27), some Chinese netizens shared a message on Twitter, saying that the North Korean authorities had issued a new entry policy, which would “temporarily ban entry of Chinese citizens.”

A netizen shared a screenshot of a query on “Important Reminder of Destination Entry and Exit Policies” on Twitter, showing that the current border policy implemented by the North Korean authorities is: temporarily banning Chinese citizens from entering the country, and all recent entry personnel including North Korean citizens 30 days of isolation and observation.

The previous day (26th), the CCP authorities announced that starting from January 8th, a series of anti-epidemic control measures for entry and exit will be lifted. While the CCP virus (new crown) was raging in mainland China, in order to prevent the epidemic in China from spreading to Japan, Fumio Kishida announced on December 27 that he would conduct epidemic prevention tests on Chinese tourists entering Japan. If the test results were found to be positive, they would be quarantined for 7 days .

Subsequently, the CCP authorities expressed dissatisfaction with the Japanese government and publicly protested. Now Kim Jong-un directly prohibits Chinese people from entering North Korea, but so far the outside world has not seen the reaction of the CCP, so some netizens forwarded relevant messages to mock the CCP authorities.

The above-mentioned news aroused the interest of Chinese netizens on Twitter. Netizens left messages and ridiculed: “Another betrayal of relatives.” “Jin Zai often leads the world significantly.” The spokesman will certainly not scold them.”

Some Chinese netizens posted a picture and joked: “Whether the epidemic situation in China has improved, you only need to look at one indicator, that is, when North Korea will open China‘s borders. Global epidemic prevention experts, I only believe in Kim Jong-un.”

Recently, the outbreak of the epidemic in mainland China has caused a sharp increase in the number of dead, and funeral parlors and crematoriums have been piled up with remains. Other countries are also taking countermeasures one after another. India, Italy and other countries have recently announced the tightening of entry policies for Chinese tourists.

On Wednesday (28th), Lim Su-young, head of the South Korean Epidemic Prevention Countermeasure Headquarters Coordinating Group, said at a press conference that the number of people infected with the epidemic in China has increased rapidly, and the virus may mutate. The South Korean government will continue to pay attention to the development and changes of the epidemic situation in China.

Lin Shuying said that for the imported infected persons from China, the epidemic prevention department will try to analyze through gene sequencing to achieve the purpose of closely monitoring the mutation of the virus. As for whether the South Korean government will list China as a target for strengthening epidemic prevention measures, Lim Shuying said that the government will announce corresponding measures this Friday (30th).

Previously, the Korean Department of Disease Control had included China in the list of “key countries for quarantine and inspection” on the 16th of this month. The capital Incheon International Airport announced that it would strengthen entry screening for “key management objects”. All personnel must undergo nucleic acid testing.

On the 28th, the Taiwan government also announced that it will strengthen the quarantine of immigrants from China from January 1, 2023.

Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center stated that in view of the escalating epidemic situation in China and the lack of information, Taiwan has decided that for passengers who fly directly from mainland China to Taiwan, as well as passengers who come to Taiwan via Kinmen and Matsu areas for the Spring Festival traffic special, they will be checked when they arrive in Taiwan. Saliva PCR testing and viral sequencing of samples from China that tested positive to track new variants of the virus. Those who test positive need to carry out 5+n home care and independent health management according to the regulations.

(Comprehensive report by reporter He Yating/Editor in charge: Hu Long)

