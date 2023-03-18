Home Entertainment Congonhas is elected the best regional terminal in Brazil
Congonhas Airport, in São Paulo, was elected the best regional air terminal in Brazil, in the World Airport Awards 2023. Promoted by the British consulting company Skytrax, the award qualified the 10 best Airports in South America and the terminal in São Paulo was in 5th place, ahead of other Brazilian airports.

The classification is attributed by annual airport customer satisfaction survey, carried out since 1999 by Skytrax around the world, with around 13 million questionnaires, answered by air transport users of more than 100 nationalities. Airports are evaluated by travelers’ experience in different services and indicators, from check-in to disembarkation.

“Congonhas Airport is once again recognized for its great value to Brazilian and world society. In addition to being the busiest on the Infraero Network, it is strategically important for the country and a true heritage of national aviation. We are proud to receive this recognition and congratulate everyone who contributed to this result”, celebrates Infraero’s president, Rogério Barzellay.

The list of the best airports in South America in 2023 is:

1-Quito
2-Guayaquil
3-Medellin
4-Buenos Aires Airpark
5-Sao Paulo CGH
6-Recife
7-Brasília
8-Cartagena
9-Belo Horizonte
10-La Paz / El Alto

Airports Worldwide Awards

The World Airport Awards began in 1999 and are known as the Oscars of the airport industry. Awards are based on customer evaluations of airport service and facility quality standards at more than 550 airports.

