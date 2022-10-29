Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson, who is famous for his large-scale installation art, often awakens people’s feelings of natural wonders through “creative experiences”. Recently, his new work titled “Shadows Travelling on the Sea of ​​the Day” has landed in Qatar. Doha, the capital.

Even though it can be seen from a distance, the best way to experience it is to walk north from Doha through the rugged desert landscape, past the ruins of Zubarah and the village of Ain Mohammed, to arrive at the work; according to According to Olafur Eliasson, art is also a channel for dialogue and listening. Inspired by this concept, Olafur Eliasson not only chose a site in the desert this time, but also used the shadow of the installation as a reward for travelers, praising the earth and air surrounded by dust. , sunlight, animals and plants, human beings, culture and other things, and a mirror surface is installed under the circular platform. Through the principle of “when you look up, you are actually looking down”, inviting viewers to reflect on the relationship between human beings and stepping on their feet. connection to the ground.