Home Entertainment Contemporary artist Olafur Eliasson’s new installation works officially land in Qatar | HYPEBEAST
Entertainment

Contemporary artist Olafur Eliasson’s new installation works officially land in Qatar | HYPEBEAST

by admin
Contemporary artist Olafur Eliasson’s new installation works officially land in Qatar | HYPEBEAST

Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson, who is famous for his large-scale installation art, often awakens people’s feelings of natural wonders through “creative experiences”. Recently, his new work titled “Shadows Travelling on the Sea of ​​the Day” has landed in Qatar. Doha, the capital.

Even though it can be seen from a distance, the best way to experience it is to walk north from Doha through the rugged desert landscape, past the ruins of Zubarah and the village of Ain Mohammed, to arrive at the work; according to According to Olafur Eliasson, art is also a channel for dialogue and listening. Inspired by this concept, Olafur Eliasson not only chose a site in the desert this time, but also used the shadow of the installation as a reward for travelers, praising the earth and air surrounded by dust. , sunlight, animals and plants, human beings, culture and other things, and a mirror surface is installed under the circular platform. Through the principle of “when you look up, you are actually looking down”, inviting viewers to reflect on the relationship between human beings and stepping on their feet. connection to the ground.

See also  Jeon Do-yeon was rushed to the hospital with an accidental head laceration while filming the new film | Kill Boksoon

You may also like

Studio Ghibli Announces Hayao Miyazaki’s Final Film Is...

Zheng Hehuizi’s new drama “Ripple Heart” is set...

Who is Huang Zitao’s girlfriend? Is Zhang Xueying?

Shoah: Hannah Goslar, Anna Frank’s best friend, has...

Will there be a positive peach blossom in...

Halloween, ghosts on stage – La Stampa

The original musical “Four Liangs of Youth” sings...

Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the birth of...

Luo Yunxi’s new drama “Light Chaser” hits the...

The movie “Eternal Life in Fire” was born...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy