Contemporary house, integrated and with abundant landscaping | Open House with Regina Meira

In this house built in 1950, a complete renovation was implemented to contemplate the wishes of interior designer Regina Meira. If before its layout was old, with a garage and service area occupying a large part of the 460m² plot, today we find a house with a modern, contemporary design and a super cozy interior, perfect for Regina’s family to live in.

Located in Jardim Paulistano, in São Paulo, the green of the landscaping is breathtaking! Signed by Maurício Alita, it has vines, trees and plants that cover the land and add even more grace to the project. Inside, the clean and well-thought-out interior is a sample of Regina’s impeccable work. One of the highlights is the original floor of the house in ipê wood, which was preserved during the 13 months of works and restored, in addition to the integration of the living room, with an architectural project by DT Estudio.

I paid a visit to Regina and was able to check up close all the details of the renovation. The most surprising thing is that the house gained a completely new face in just 13 months of work! Of course, I couldn’t help but ask how he managed to accomplish this feat! All this you can see now in the channel’s newest Open House.

Casa de Valentina: What was the greatest desire in the renovation project?

Regina Meira: We managed to integrate the house well with the garden, but keeping plenty of walls for the works of art and to make it more cosy. This was something we asked the architects to do and they masterfully executed it.

CV: What influenced the integrated concept of the project?

Regina Meira: We are a family that loves to spend the weekend enjoying the house and welcoming friends.

CV: What was kept and what was changed during the renovation?

Regina Meira: We kept only the external walls and foundation. The rest has been completely changed. The facade was similar, but with some more contemporary interventions.

CV: What is the main highlight of the house?

Regina Meira: Instead of having a living room, a TV room, a room with a fireplace, we made a single and large living room with a fireplace, games table, seating and TV. Everything happens there, the family gathers there, the games happen there on a daily basis.

