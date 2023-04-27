Controversy after a young woman denounced discrimination in a Mendoza bowling alley because of her “body type”

A young woman from Mendoza denounced the owners of a bowling alley in the provincial capital before the Inadi, after feeling discriminated against last Saturday when without giving him any explanation they did not allow him to enter the place with the argument that they applied the right of admission, a decision that she attributes to her “body type”.

Karen Ortiz maintained in the complaint she made through social networks that they looked at her from top to bottom and they told him to wait to the side, and then they explained “the right of admission.” “Some we were left out for being chubby, others for being very old, others for having dreadlocks or braids and even for being transgender“he added. The publication received thousands of comments of repudiation and criticism for similar experiences.

“I am a person who battles against poor self-perception every day, every day I try to raise my level of self-esteem a little, which is very difficult”, said the young woman when recounting her experience.

«We are gathering people who want to denounce before the Inadi. The complaint is already in progress and those who want to join because they suffered the same discrimination as me, may join my complaint,” Ortiz said in dialogue with the press. “Several girls were prohibited from entering, one with braids, another trans, others chubby. But we all had something in common, the type of body“, he detailed.

What happened that night?

As reported on his social network, Ortiz, 25 years old and drama student at the National University of Cuyothe event occurred on Saturday night in the dance venue Cariló located at 1300 Rioja street where he went with a friend.

Although They were on a list to get in for free., at the door of the place they were told that “the free tickets were only until 1.30 when it was just that time,” according to the young woman. After denying him free admission, They decided with their friend to pay the entrance and they got in line, but when they were near the door her friend passed and she was blocked from entering.

The manager of Cariló, Sebastián Jorge, denied today that there has been discrimination and said that “they have all the permits” and “work with extraordinary services (police) at the entrance to the bowling alley and security within the premises.”

“The appraisals are subjective and the proof is the trajectory that supports us with more than forty years in the field“, assured Jorge, who concluded:

“It is the first time that they have accused us since we have always given rise to different diversities” and that night “nobody asked to speak with the manager.”

