Liaison between government and Tehreek-e-Insaf for negotiations

Liaison between government and Tehreek-e-Insaf for negotiations

Thursday, April 27, 2023, 3:50 p.m


Last updated Thursday, April 27, 2023, 4:04 p.m

ISLAMABAD: Federal government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have decided to start the dialogue process at 6 pm.

According to sources, Federal Law Minister Senator Azam Nazir Tarar contacted PTI leader Senator Ali Zafar. The names of the committee members of the ruling parties will be considered today for preparing the recommendations.

Sources say that in response to the PTI’s three-member committee, the government is forming a five-member committee, the coalition parties will also be included in the committee.

According to sources, PTI representatives will also be included in informal talks. The negotiations will be finalized after consultation with the allied parties and PTI leaders.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will consider finalizing the names of the committee members of the ruling parties. It was decided to form the committee in the summit meeting of the ruling parties.

The ruling coalition formed a committee to take the election consultation process to the next stage.

