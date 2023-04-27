Home » Kaleidoscope
News

Kaleidoscope

by admin
Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope

Jose Penuela

April 27, 2023 – 5:00 AM

IDB denies

The parliamentarian of the Democratic Center, Carlos Edward Osoriowarned yesterday that “The Inter-American Development Bank has stated that the Ministry of Labor is lying when it assures that it supported the labor reform. ‘It’s not true, we don’t know the reform.’ An inflexible labor reform, which will destroy jobs, with false support is not legitimized.”

Against Gaviria

The senator of the Historical Pact, Piedad Cordobayesterday made a harsh criticism of the sole leader of liberalism, former president César Gaviria, for his opposition to the health reform: “Liberalism is not the owner of the pen or a family franchise. Liberalism is the spirit of Gaitán expressed in a people demanding real changes..

Support to Guaidó

Venezuelan opposition leader, Henrique Caprilesexpressed his “Solidarity with Juan Guaidó, his wife, his little daughters, family members and members of his team. No Venezuelan should be pressured to leave their country. Our commitment is with the possibility that all Venezuelans can live in peace in our land”.

respect others

See also  Unknown sprayed pepper spray in Tübingen main station

The senator for Radical Change, david lunaurged the “President Gustavo Petro (who) please respect, be serious and accept that there are others who, based on evidence and responsibly, think about the country and not about their obsessions. ‘The change’ should be more than a speech”.

They will end up in jail

The senator of the Green Alliance, “Fuck The” Hernandezhe asked his “Comrades in Congress: Don’t let the craving for marmalade steal your freedom! If they sell their vote for positions and it is confirmed, they will be sued for bribery and, without a doubt, they will end up in jail. Better renounce the devouring spirit, calm your hunger and vote conscientiously “.

animalist tatequieto

The Conservative Senator Nicholas Echeverry stressed that it was “approved in the Fifth Commission the bill, of its own authorship, by means of which the reproduction and commercialization of domestic animals in hatcheries is regulated. Someone has to put a tact to this, they are sentient beings, not things.

You may also like

POLICE EVENTS « cde News

For a safer use of the bicycle from...

They present a bill on the protection and...

These are 5 drinks that hydrate and give...

Moist cheeks | Timber transporter much too heavy

Liaison between government and Tehreek-e-Insaf for negotiations

Mayoral election in Berlin: Wegner failed in the...

Need for disambiguation

The best gift for Luis Enrique and Rosalbina

How far is Russia-Ukraine ceasefire after Xi-Zelensky phone...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy