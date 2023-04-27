Kaleidoscope

Jose Penuela



April 27, 2023 – 5:00 AM

IDB denies

The parliamentarian of the Democratic Center, Carlos Edward Osoriowarned yesterday that “The Inter-American Development Bank has stated that the Ministry of Labor is lying when it assures that it supported the labor reform. ‘It’s not true, we don’t know the reform.’ An inflexible labor reform, which will destroy jobs, with false support is not legitimized.”

The Inter-American Development Bank has stated that the Ministry of Labor is lying when it assures that it supported the Labor Reform. “It is not true, we do not know the reform.” An inflexible labor reform, which will destroy jobs, with false support is not legitimized. @AlvaroUribeVel pic.twitter.com/0SkxFb66uP — Carlos Edward Osorio (@CarlosEdward_O) April 26, 2023

Against Gaviria

The senator of the Historical Pact, Piedad Cordobayesterday made a harsh criticism of the sole leader of liberalism, former president César Gaviria, for his opposition to the health reform: “Liberalism is not the owner of the pen or a family franchise. Liberalism is the spirit of Gaitán expressed in a people demanding real changes..

Liberalism is not the owner of the pen or a family franchise. Liberalism is the spirit of Gaitán expressed in a people demanding real changes.#LoyalToChange – Piedad Cordoba (@piedadcordoba) April 26, 2023

Support to Guaidó

Venezuelan opposition leader, Henrique Caprilesexpressed his “Solidarity with Juan Guaidó, his wife, his little daughters, family members and members of his team. No Venezuelan should be pressured to leave their country. Our commitment is with the possibility that all Venezuelans can live in peace in our land”.

our solidarity with @jguaidohis wife, his little daughters, relatives and members of his team. No Venezuelan should be pressured to leave their country. Our commitment is with the possibility that all Venezuelans can live in peace in our land.… — Henrique Capriles R. (@hcapriles) April 25, 2023

respect others

The senator for Radical Change, david lunaurged the “President Gustavo Petro (who) please respect, be serious and accept that there are others who, based on evidence and responsibly, think about the country and not about their obsessions. ‘The change’ should be more than a speech”.

President @petrogustavo please respect, be serious and accept that there are others who, based on evidence and in a responsible manner, think about the country and not about their obsessions. ‘The change’ should be more than a speech. — David Luna (@lunadavid) April 26, 2023

They will end up in jail

The senator of the Green Alliance, “Fuck The” Hernandezhe asked his “Comrades in Congress: Don’t let the craving for marmalade steal your freedom! If they sell their vote for positions and it is confirmed, they will be sued for bribery and, without a doubt, they will end up in jail. Better renounce the devouring spirit, calm your hunger and vote conscientiously “.

🔴 PARTNERS OF THE CONGRESS!

May the craving for jam not steal your freedom! If they sell their vote for positions and it is confirmed, they will be reported for bribery and will undoubtedly end up in jail. Better renounce the devouring spirit, calm your hunger and vote conscientiously 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/vZBvvNupPV — Jota Pe Hernandez (@JotaPeHernandez) April 26, 2023

animalist tatequieto

The Conservative Senator Nicholas Echeverry stressed that it was “approved in the Fifth Commission the bill, of its own authorship, by means of which the reproduction and commercialization of domestic animals in hatcheries is regulated. Someone has to put a tact to this, they are sentient beings, not things.