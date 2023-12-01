CONVERSE Collaborates with ‘Wonka Wonka’ Movie for Whimsical Collection

CONVERSE and “Wonka Wonka” Collaborate to Release Willy Wonka Inspired Collection

Get ready to step into the world of Willy Wonka with CONVERSE’s latest collaboration. The iconic shoe brand has teamed up with the beloved movie “Wonka Wonka” to bring fans a collection that draws inspiration from the fantastical adventure stories of the film’s protagonist, Willy Wonka.

The collection pays tribute to the legendary movie character by infusing his imaginative spirit into classic shoes, clothing, and accessories suitable for all ages. The crossover series includes a range of products that capture the whimsical essence of Willy Wonka.

Among the standout items in the collection are the CHUCK 70 shoes, available in two variations. The leather version features a dark “chocolate swirl” pattern, while the suede version boasts an eye-catching bright color upper inspired by the movie character “Oompa Loompa.” Additionally, the collection features the Willy Wonka velvet jacket, as well as the “Corduroy” CHUCK TAYLOR ALL STAR.

In the realm of sports, the collection introduces the ALL STAR BB TRILLIANT CX basketball shoe joint model, which is designed with golden splicing, giving the entire upper a radiant, golden sheen.

But that’s not all – the collection also includes a range of youth shoes and apparel. The children’s shoe series includes casual sports shoes such as the CHUCK TAYLOR ALL STAR HI and CHUCK TAYLOR ALL STAR 1V, as well as the specially designed CHUCK TAYLOR ALL STAR 2V for infants and children.

The collection is set to hit shelves through CONVERSE’s official channels on December 7th, offering fans the opportunity to bring a touch of Willy Wonka’s magic into their everyday style. Don’t miss out on the chance to add a sprinkle of enchantment to your wardrobe with this whimsical collaboration.