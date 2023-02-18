Home Entertainment Converse joins hands with “BLUE GIANT” to launch the theater version of All-Star joint shoes
Converse joins hands with "BLUE GIANT" to launch the theater version of All-Star joint shoes

Converse joins hands with “BLUE GIANT” to launch the theater version of All-Star joint shoes

In order to celebrate Ishizuka’s popular manga “BLUE GIANT Blue Superstar” adaptation theater version officially released on February 17, the official recently cooperated with Converse to launch the joint All-Star shoes.

The design of the whole shoe is based on the black and white mirror illustrations drawn by Shinichi Ishizuka as the theme, and the blue and black brand logo on the inner side of the shoe and the heel echoes the All-Star shoes written by the protagonist Miyamoto. The theatrical version is directed by Joe Tachikawa, the director of “Detective Conan: Zero’s Executor”, and the world-renowned jazz pianist Hiromi Uehara who won the Grammy Award was hired as the music producer. Wrote the original song “JASS”.

This joint shoe is expected to be released on February 17 at TOWER RECORDS, UNIVERSAL MUSIC STORE and other stores. The price is ¥11,000 yen, and a total of 1,500 pairs are limited. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

