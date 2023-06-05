The return of “Summertime” to the Casa del Jazz

Listen to the audio version of the article

Summer evenings in the park of Villa Osio in Rome, where “Summertime” returns to the Casa del Jazz, from now until August. It opens with a celebration of the art of one of the great Masters, Armando Trovajoli (“Rugantino”, to mention only the largest of his many works, including soundtracks and musical comedies). The fairy tale of the Little Mermaid, now in the cinema, is also at La Scala with Dvořák’s “Rusalka”, still never seen on the Piermarini stage. And yet another decisive change of atmosphere, in the Baroque of the splendid Farnese Theater in Parma, with the first edition of the festival dedicated to ancient music.

Roma

From June 7 to August 6, the Casa del Jazz returns to “Summertime”, the summer season produced by the Fondazione Musica per Roma, with over 60 concerts in the park of Villa Osio in Viale di Porta Ardeatina, introduced and closed by DJ sets. There will be talks dedicated to new Italian and foreign talents (Rising stars), new trends (New Waves), large orchestras (Large Ensembles), bass, guitar and saxophone virtuosos (Guitar, Bass & Sax Heroes) and crossover . It opens with the music of Armando Trovajoli 10 years after his death, with the Dino and Franco Piana Jazz Orchestra, together with Enrico Pieranunzi, Fabrizio Bosso, Roberto Gatto and Rosario Giuliani.

Milano

From 6 to 22 June at the Scala “Rusalka” by Antonìn Dvořák. First time on Piermarini’s stage for this work, which is instead one of the greatest of European musical theatre: after a few decades of oblivion, starting from the 80s the happiness of the melodies, the popular echoes, the fairy-tale atmosphere and the complexity of the references made it a frequently performed title again. Director Tomáš Hanus makes his debut at La Scala; the director Emma Dante returns (of which we remember the “Carmen”), while Olga Bezsmertna and Dmitry Korchak are the protagonists. Each performance will be preceded, one hour before the start, by a presentation in the Teatro Ridotto curated by Franco Pulcini. Live on Rai Radio3 on 6 at 8pm and delayed television on October 19 on Rai5.

The remake of the “Little Mermaid”, produced by Disney, has been in theaters for a few days: the film and the work both take their cue from the same Nordic legend, in which a creature of the waters turns to a witch to transform herself into a girl at a cost of the gift of speech and aspires to the love of a prince who will betray her.

Parma

From 6 to 19 June the Farnese Festival, ancient music at the Farnese Theater, built between 1617 and 1618 in the heart of today’s Monumental Complex of the Pilotta. Not only a Baroque hall without equal, the Farnese, with its mobile scenes and its serlianas that anticipate the boxes of the “Italian-style” halls, is also considered the first modern theater in Western history. The Europa Galante ensemble, directed by Fabio Biondi, opens with a masterpiece such as Monteverdi’s “Combat of Tancredi and Clorinda”.