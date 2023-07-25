Cordoba boxing, in mourning: Tristán Falfán left

Hard day for boxing. Tristán “el Bocha” Falfán, a Cordovan boxing champion who competed in the featherweight category at the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne, Australia, went on tour. He also won the Argentine amateur crown, and thanks to his titles he fought the great Nicolino Locche twice.

“El Bocha” was a great fighter in the ring and in his life. His family paid tribute to him and said goodbye with the immense love that he sowed in his hearts. “Those who leave do not die, but those who forget and your family and friends will never forget you”, were the writings that could be read on the networks of his affections.

“El Bocha” was a great fighter in the ring and in his life, which is why today his family pays homage to him and bids farewell with the immense love he sowed in their hearts. “Or whoever leaves dies, but whoever forgets dies and your family and friends will never forget you.

The great Elbio Ibarra Preti, one of the most exquisite pens La Voz has ever had, described “Bocha” like this in 2001, in their rematch with Locche.

It was a pugilistic chemistry war

Alvear 257, suddenly turned into a pedestrian street -when urban drawing had not yet imagined it- by the people who swarm at the windows of the Córdoba Sport Club. A parade denounces the call and two blackboards, one at the corner of Olmos and the other in La Rioja, announce in neat chalk: “Great fight today 10/11/63: Nicolino Locche and Tristán Falfán in revenge.”

In the bar at the entrance, Rubén Rois –years later he became a promoter– attended, greeted and promised tickets to the scene, amid the suffocating smoke of coffee and cigarettes. The semifondo brought the entire hierarchy of Cordovan fists closer. Manuel Peralta and Juan Romo alternately lent each other the provincial fly belt, in exchange for fierce brawls.

For the main fight, Locche (60,400, Argentine and South American lightweight champion) aroused a magical attraction for his almost undefeated with only one fight lost (if it weren’t for Vicente Derado!), but “el Bocha” Falfán (61,300, provincial champion) brought fans with the sick curiosity to check the famous texture of his “crystal jaw”, which played a trick on him in the technical knockout received 1 0 months ago with the same rival. Those who remember do not remember another cross of such parity, where technical ability and the desire to fight were combined in the 10 rounds of a refined boxing, born in the light of the best technical chemistry.

The locals crossed their fingers when a forehand from “Untouchable” in the fourth round moved the man from Cordoba, who miraculously resisted. They only returned to normal when Falfán left the Mendoza player’s right eye in a stew in the ninth. In a delirious climate they went out to play the last lap. Then they waited for the cards. It is said that Falfán won the 3rd, 4th, 5th, 8th, 9th and 10th rounds, but there was “effort” and the cards gave a tie (198-198, 199-198 for the Cordovan and 199-197 for the Mendoza).

Of those passages of Córdoba of yesteryear, precisely today, it is 38 years old.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

