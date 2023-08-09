Córdoba: four arrested for a piranha robbery of a student from the Taborin school

Writing Profile Córdoba

Four teenagers were arrested accused of stealing under the “piranha” modality the cell phone of a student from the Gabriel Taborin school in the city of Cordoba.

The operation occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Los Incas and La Coruña streets in the Villa Revol neighborhood, agents arrested two 13-year-old boys, one 14 and the other 15who were placed at the disposal of Justice.

Five detainees accused of piranha robberies in Nueva Córdoba

Procedure

“Yesterday, at 4:30 p.m., CAP 4 police personnel became aware of a made of robbery in the vicinity of the Taborin school on Sabattini avenue. Once in the place, interviewing the victim, who had been intercepted by four young people who took their cell phone, “explained Commissioner Sergio Basualdo.

“With the affiliations and characteristics provided, an operational lock is mounted in the sector, achieving control of the young people in the vicinity of Parque Sarmiento. In the preventive palpation, the kidnapping of the stolen phone is carried out, the apprehension of the four young people, between 13 and 15 years of age”, Basualdo specified.

“Piranha” robberies

In the last days Police arrested dozens of young people in Córdoba in the center of the city and the Nueva Córdoba neighborhood.

Last Monday, five boys were arrested in the Patio Olmos area, while another 16 were apprehended near Paseo Buen Pastor.

