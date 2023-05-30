Home » Córdoba: the man shot in the neck in a greengrocery was discharged
Entertainment

Córdoba: the man shot in the neck in a greengrocery was discharged

by admin

Félix Alberto Lallana, the 54-year-old man who was shot in the neck after being approached by three motorcycles in a grocery store in the Matienzo neighborhood of the city of Córdoba, was released in the last few hours.

“Alright. She got out of the danger that she had. I am grateful for all the people who supported us. He was born again and I am happy for my children and for me, because we have him here, ”said his wife Claudia.

“We started crying because it was a great joy that he is here. Now to start a new life, make a new life, live for the children and for the whole family,” added the woman in statements to Cadena 3.

The man told that station days ago that he recognized the assailant who shot him. “The guy believed that I was the owner of the grocery store, as he saw me enter the flat. I know him because we have grown together. We have gone to high school together,” he recounted.

Lallana was hospitalized in a delicate state for more than a week at the Emergency Hospital in the Cordovan capital.

You may also like

See also  The classic mobile game "Monument Valley" series will launch a PC version, supporting ultra-wide screen display_Panorama_Steam_Path

You may also like

Paolo Portoghesi, the master of choral architecture died

Dodgers beat Nationals 6-1 with a six-run fifth...

The first edition of the Hangzhou Michelin Guide...

In Chianti 1,600 Minis from all over the...

Without resources before a wave of crimes

30 peacekeepers wounded in violent clashes with Kosovar...

Martin Scorsese meets ‘Pope Francis’ and announces new...

Maslatón aimed strongly against Maratea: “I saw him...

Follow RÍO NEGRO RADIO live with all the...

The plight and persistence of the new generation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy