Córdoba: the man shot in the neck in a greengrocery was discharged

Félix Alberto Lallana, the 54-year-old man who was shot in the neck after being approached by three motorcycles in a grocery store in the Matienzo neighborhood of the city of Córdoba, was released in the last few hours.

“Alright. She got out of the danger that she had. I am grateful for all the people who supported us. He was born again and I am happy for my children and for me, because we have him here, ”said his wife Claudia.

“We started crying because it was a great joy that he is here. Now to start a new life, make a new life, live for the children and for the whole family,” added the woman in statements to Cadena 3.

The man told that station days ago that he recognized the assailant who shot him. “The guy believed that I was the owner of the grocery store, as he saw me enter the flat. I know him because we have grown together. We have gone to high school together,” he recounted.

Lallana was hospitalized in a delicate state for more than a week at the Emergency Hospital in the Cordovan capital.