In 2022, Informa Markets, BolognaFiere and the Professional Beauty Association (PBA) formed a joint venture to create an impressive program of events in the beauty market in the United States also thanks to the recent acquisition by Informa Markets of Premiere Orlando of Premiere Beauty and of its twin fairs. The central part of the project is the first edition of Cosmoprof in Miami, the gateway to Latin America. It will be held at the Miami Beach Convention Center January 23-25, 2024.

«The joint venture we are setting up with Informa Markets and Pba is a big step for BolognaFiere and Cosmoprof. Together we are strengthening the offer of B2B events for the highly performing cosmetic sector in the United States – underlines Antonio Bruzzone, general manager of BolognaFiere -. The sector needs high performing business activities and services 365 days a year to facilitate trade relations. Creating synergies and optimizing the tools that we have already implemented in all Cosmoprof events around the world will certainly support the growth of the cosmetics industry in the US market».

Nina Daily, executive director of the Professional Beauty Association adds, “We are thrilled that our new joint venture allows us to expand the industry’s leading B2B trade show in Miami Beach, providing new growth opportunities across all industries. PBA is committed to supporting the entire sector and the expansion in Miami Beach allows us to expand the reach of the most famous B2B event for cosmetics».

Cosmoprof North America’s decision to strengthen the show with a new event in Greater Miami and Miami Beach represents a crucial choice in bridging the gap between the industries of the United States and Latin America. At the event, the curator of the special areas dedicated to Cosmoprof North America’s multi-ethnic and indie brands, Maria Torres, reiterated that the decision to launch an event in Miami Beach is strategic, because the region offers multiple business opportunities.

While the west coast event of Cosmoprof North America will remain at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the new east coast event, Cosmoprof North America – Miami, will focus primarily on the Hispanic market. This segment is growing rapidly; Hispanic consumers have spent 13% more than non-Hispanic shoppers in recent years, demonstrating a growing interest in sourcing personal care products, especially of natural origin and respectful of the environment.