Fashion at the moment appears divided between content creation and actual creation, between viral entertainment and the materiality of making clothes. The Paris haute couture week that ended on January 26th offered proof of this: explosions of high visibility and simply beautiful clothes.

It seems a comment on the theater of the contemporary Venetian dance Armani Private, all ruffs, glitters, lozenges and conscious frivolities. Armani is at his best when he purifies and abstracts, when he is linear and lunar, but the minuet, even if not entirely successful, gives an instant of joy. Pierpaolo Piccioli makes the world of Valentino with that of clubbing, ruffles and bows with the daring looks of Leigh Bowery (Australian artist and drag queen who died in 1995, ndr), the lace with the plastics of hardened night owls.

It touches perilous territories such as kitsch, even the vulgar; the madame replaces the showgirl. But she stops an instant before the explosion and the result is an electric shock: a collection that subverts the idea of ​​grace, replacing it with a sharp, hard, sobering expression.

And Schiaparelli, three hyper-realistic dresses inspired by Dante’s beasts immediately go viral on the web, with the inevitable corollary of surreptitious controversies, but the creative director Daniel Roseberry convinces more when he opts for a pure and sculptural language. Giambattista Vallealways poised between Romanity and Parisian esprit, monumental scale and city speed, imagine moments of carefree enjoyment, with bright and tropical colors.

Maria Grazia Chiuri, da Dior, is inspired by Josephine Baker, moving between the dressing room – dressing gowns and lingerie – and the stage – the beaded flappers – with a whole carousel, on the sidelines, of impalpable jackets, impeccable suits and very graceful dresses. You celebrate the show as a place of freedom, in a subtle, almost inapparent way.