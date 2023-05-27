CREEPER – announce their new work with the single “Cry To Heaven”!

A new chapter in the exciting, theatrical story of CREEPER begins today as the acclaimed British band unveil their brand new single ‘Cry To Heaven’ and announce the release of their third album ‘Sanguivore’ on Friday 13th October.

CREEPERs previous albums – Eternity, In Your Arms and Sex, Death & the Infinite Void – have garnered the band an army of followers, a very dedicated fanbase that catapulted their second album into the top five on the charts.

Vocalist William Von Ghould narrates: “Keeping in line with the band’s ethos of aggressive musical progression, the song is once again an ambitious departure from previous works. ‚Cry To Heaven‘ turns the key and unlocks a door to a new world of decadent excess. The introduction to a new tragic story of love, loss and vampires. This is Creeper at their most outrageous, harking back to a time where Jim Steinman ruled the airwaves in leather gloves and Aviators.”

The song “Cry To Heaven”, which begins with the rousing harmonies of the devil’s choir, is another milestone in the development of CREEPER’s style. It’s a lush, maximalist wall of sound in which the most anthemic hard rock is amplified by punchy, highly dramatic synthesizers, crowned by the band’s signature interplay between William Von Ghould’s somber vocals and Hannah Greenwood’s majestic voice. With this track, CREEPER expand and update The Sisters of Mercy’s line of darkwave hedonism with the pounding guitars and wounded roars of Danzig. These two bands are also the reference points for the accompanying video, in which Von Ghould infuses classic Andrew Eldritch vibes into an image that feels like an S&M twist on “Lost Boys.”

The song’s lyrics also give a taste of the story that will unfold in “Sanguivore”. The hints of bloodlust, sex, cannibalism and a human disguise point to a new tale of unhappy love and corrosive lust – themes that run through CREEPER’s previous album concepts. For the uninitiated, a sanguivore is a creature that must feast on blood to survive.

Cry To Heaven is the latest from CREEPER’s collaboration with producer Tom Dalgety’s twisted mind (Ghost, Royal Blood, The Cult, Killing Joke).

„Sanguivore“ tracklist:

1. Further Than Forever

2. Cry To Heaven

3. Sacred Blasphemy

4. The Ballad Of Spook & Mercy

5. Lovers Led Astray

6. Teenage Sacrifice

7. Chapel Gates

08. The Abyss

09. Black Heaven

10. More Than Death

The news comes as CREEPER are set to perform at the Heavy Music Awards tonight at the OVO Wembley Arena, where they are nominated for Best UK Artist, Best UK Live Artist and Best Single for Ghost Brigade . Her previous accolades include landmark awards from Kerrang!, Metal Hammer and Rock Sound. Founding members Ian Miles (guitar) and Sean Scott (bass) and drummer Jake Fogarty complete the CREEPER line-up.

