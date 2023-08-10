Home » Crime of Morena: the girl is kept awake in the house in Lanús where she lived with her father
From the first hours of the day, a deep commotion filled the streets of Lanús Oeste. Family, friends and neighbors gathered to say their last goodbyes to Morena Dominguezthe 11-year-old girl who was tragically murdered in an assault perpetrated by motorcycle jets near Escuela 60.

The funeral takes place in the house where the girl lived with her father. Wreaths and flowers adorn the front of the family home, as a symbolic gesture of love and respect for the young victim and her family, together with a single request for justice.

News in development…

